Facing a strong chance of rain and possible severe weather on Independence Day evening, the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department has postponed until Wednesday the planned Fourth of July festivities scheduled for Brickyard Park.
In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the city stated Wednesday's festivities will take place on the same schedule that had been planned for tonight, and still will include a cornhole tournament, Luke Mills concert and fireworks.
A cold front is expected to move into the area sometime this afternoon, pushing aside the earlier hot and sunny conditions and bringing the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms is 80% for the evening and nighttime hours. New rainfall amounts of one-half to three-quarters of an inch are possible.
According to the National Weather Service, the initial threat of severe weather will include hail to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Later at night, wind gusts could reach 80 mph.
The Brickyard Park schedule, now transferred to July 5, calls for a doubles cornhole tournament to begin at 5:30 p.m., with a concert in the amphitheater starting at 7 and the fireworks display at 10. Food trucks are scheduled to serve in the park from 5:30-10 p.m.
Teams competing in the cornhole tournament are paying registration fees, but admission to the park, concert and fireworks show are free.
Brickyard Park is located near D Street and Woodland Avenue in southwestern Hastings.
By municipal ordinance, the sale and discharge of private fireworks in the city of Hastings ends for the season at midnight tonight.
Hastings Fire & Rescue will be accepting unused private, commercial-grade fireworks for proper disposal through July 31 at either fire station, 1313 N. Hastings Ave., or 1145 S. Hastings Ave. The fireworks must be received in person by fire station personnel between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
