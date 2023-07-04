July 4 2021 Brickyard courtesy

Independence Day revelers enjoy a concert in Hastings' Brickyard Park in 2021. With a strong chance of rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening, city officials will decide by 10 a.m. Tuesday whether to postpone the 2023 festivities to Wednesday.

 City of Hastings/Courtesy

Facing a strong chance of rain and possible severe weather on Independence Day evening, the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department has postponed until Wednesday the planned Fourth of July festivities scheduled for Brickyard Park.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the city stated Wednesday's festivities will take place on the same schedule that had been planned for tonight, and still will include a cornhole tournament, Luke Mills concert and fireworks.

