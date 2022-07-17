It was mutually decided at 9:27 p.m. Saturday to cancel the Nelly Concert that was in progress at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings and begin to evacuate the grandstands and fairgrounds, according to a news release from Ron Pughes, director of Adams County Emergency Management.
Many patrons took shelter in safe areas throughout the fairgrounds and were swiftly guided by personnel from Double Lock Security, Adams County Sheriff's Office, and Hastings Police, Pughes said.
"Everyone was safely moved into pre-planned designated areas before the brunt of the storm reached the fairgrounds," Pughes said.
According to the release, Pughes and staff with the fairgrounds, Adams County Agricultural Society, Nelly Management and EMS gathered at 3 p.m. Saturday to discuss the potential threat of storms that may occur during the Nelly Concert at the Adams County Fairfest.
With the large crowds expected and the threat of dangerous weather, plans were reviewed and coordinated with stakeholders, which proved to be highly worthwhile, Pughes said.
At about 5 p.m., radar indicated storms developing in the northwest portion of the state.
As the storm began its track in a southeast direction it appeared as though the Adams County Fairgrounds would be in line for direct impacts.
This storm produced strong winds, tornado warnings, and hail prior to entering Adams County.
The storm began to enter the northwest section of Adams County and a tornado warning was issued from the National Weather Service for the northwest portions of the county, although it did not include the fairgrounds.
Imminent severe weather was expected but did not meet the criteria of sounding the outdoor warning sirens within the city of Hastings, Pughes said.
Outdoor warning sirens were sounded in Kenesaw, Juniata, Holstein and Roseland due to the tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Emergency management worked from within the Adams County communications bus that was located at the fairgrounds and kept direct communication with fair officials, police, sheriff, EMS, and security while tracking live radar, NWS communications and emergency radio communications.
The National Weather Service contacted Pughes with direct impact potential and times of arrival of the storm.
"This allowed us to make the decision to evacuate based on the safety of the concert attendees, band, staff, and ground attendance in a timely and safe manner," Pughes stated.
Because of the preparedness and planning during Saturday and previous emergency planning briefings, as well as numerous entities providing assistance, the evacuation and shelter-in-place were safe and effective, Pughes said.
"Thank you for the cooperation and understanding of the patrons, staff, and stakeholders, no injuries resulted from the recorded winds of nearly 60 miles per hour and torrential rainfall," he said.
