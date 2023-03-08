MINDEN — “Goodbye, gray skies, hello blue!”
That’s a line of theme music that will catch the attention of many Triblanders of a certain age. And in this case, it’s notice that the Minden Community Players will take to the stage of the Minden Opera House starting this weekend for a nine-performance run of “Happy Days: A New Musical.”
Performances are planned for March 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26, with Friday and Saturday showtimes of 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available from the box office in the historic Opera House, by phone at 308-832-0588 or online at www.mindenoperahouse.com.
The show follows by nearly four decades the hit ABC-TV sitcom that ran from 1974-84 and was part of the growing-up experience for most Americans now ranging in age from their late 40s through 65, plus millions more who have watched re-runs of the show in syndication. It follows the life and times of an American family and their friends in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the 1950s and 1960s.
The book for the stage production, which debuted in 2007, was written by Garry Marshall, creator of the original television series, with music and lyrics by Paul Williams. It incorporates all the familiar characters from the TV show, including Richie Cunningham; his sister, Joanie; their parents, Howard and Marion; Richie’s buddies, Potsie Weber and Ralph Malph; and, of course, Arthur Fonzarelli, the motorcycle rider in the leather jacket who holds court each day in a booth at Arnold’s Drive-In in their neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Minden production is directed by Lisa Clapper and Tiffiny Widdifield. Hugo Madera and Henry Schenker direct the music, Grace Lee handles the choreography, Dave Bunger is technical director, and Cassandra Tomsen and Linda Fritz are producers.
The story is set in 1959, which would correspond to the storyline for season four in the television series. In the musical, the young people plan to save Arnold’s from being demolished and replaced on the site by a mall, raising money with a dance contest and wrestling match.
A few of the key cast roles in Minden are held down by Tucker Robinson as Richie, Will Werner as Fonzie, Kenan Horner as Potsie, Brooks Glanzer as Ralph, Emory Porter as Joanie, Ian Sinsel as Chachi Arcola, Jadyn Horner as Pinky Tuscadero, and Sara Shirley as Richie’s girlfriend Lori Beth Allen.
MCP veterans Tim Kingsley and Jeanne Jons hold down the roles of Howard and Marion, respectively.
The Minden Opera House was built in 1891 on the north side of Minden’s town square. The building was renovated from top to bottom and reopened in 2000 as a community gathering place and regional arts venue.
Expanded box office hours through the “Happy Days” run are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 2-9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.