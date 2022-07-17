Severe thunderstorms packing high winds and torrential rainfall passed through Tribland’s midsection Saturday evening, causing flooding and power outages in some locations and requiring an evacuation from the Adams County Fairgrounds in the middle of a concert.
According to a compilation of storm information from the night, reported or estimated wind speeds included 58 miles per hour at the Hastings Municipal Airport at 9:24 p.m.; 60-70 mph north of Pauline at 9:37 p.m.; 62 mph south of Davenport at 10:39 p.m.; and 67 mph north of Nelson at 10:04 p.m.
Clay County Emergency Management reported tree branches down and electrical service outages in Trumbull at 9:26 p.m. and in Deweese, Fairfield and Edgar closer to 10 p.m. At 10:36 p.m., the agency reported streets flooding on the north side of Clay Center and Little Sandy Creek being out of its banks.
The evening’s disruptions included a decision at 9:27 p.m. to cancel the remainder of the performance by hip-hop artist Nelly on the main stage at Adams County Fairfest and begin to evacuate the grandstand and fairgrounds.
According to a news release from Adams County Emergency Management, law enforcement and private security personnel worked together in the operation.
“Many patrons took shelter in safe areas throughout the fairgrounds and were swiftly guided by personnel from Double Lock Security, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Hastings Police,” Emergency Management Director Ron Pughes said. “Everyone was safely moved into the pre-planned designated areas before the brunt of the storm reached the fairgrounds.”
Pughes said he had met at 3 p.m. Saturday with fairgrounds staff, Adams County Agricultural Society representatives, management for Nelly, and emergency medical services personnel to discuss the potential for storms that could occur during the concert, which was set to begin 8:30 p.m.
“With the large crowds expected, and the threat of dangerous weather, our plans were reviewed and coordinated with stakeholders, which proved to be highly worthwhile,” Pughes said. “At approximately 5 p.m., radar indicated storms developing in the northwest portion of the state. As the storm began its track in a southeast direction, it appeared as though the Adams County Fairgrounds would be in line for direct impacts. This storm produced strong winds, tornado warnings and hail prior to entering Adams County.”
As the storm later entered Adams County from the northwest, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the northwest portions of the county. Outdoor warning sirens were sounded in Kenesaw, Juniata, Holstein and Roseland but not in Hastings, as severe weather was expected in Hastings but not to the degree that warrants activating the sirens.
The fairgrounds are at 947 S. Baltimore Ave. in the southwest part of Hastings.
According to Pughes, Emergency Management worked from the Adams County Communications Bus on the fairgrounds and kept direct communication with fair officials, police, sheriff’s officials, EMS and security while tracking live radar, National Weather Service communications and emergency radio communications.
“The National Weather Service contacted (me) with direct impact potential and times of arrival of the storm,” Pughes said in the news release. “this allowed us to make the decision to evacuate based on the safety of the concert attendees, bnd, staff and ground attendance in a timely and safe manner.”
Pughes said advance planning during the day on Saturday helped make the evacuation and shelter-in-place operation safe and effective.
In the end, the fairgrounds saw winds of nearly 60 mph and torrential rainfall, but no injuries were reported.
Pughes thanked all involved for their cooperation and understanding.
According to the NWS storm log posted online, severe weather affected locations neighboring Tribland in central and southwestern Nebraska a bit earlier in the evening.
High winds and half-dollar-sized hail caused property damage at locations in Furnas County in the 7-7:30 p.m. timeframe. Incidents included a garage roof being destroyed northeast of Holbrook and a farm outbuilding and grain bin being destroyed west of Arapahoe, plus large trees being downed in the town of Holbrook.
Storm reports from areas north of Grand Island included hail 2.75 inches in diameter northeast of Ashton at 8:06 p.m. and 1.75-inch hail at Farwell at 8:23. A swath three miles wide and eight to nine miles long from Farwell to west of Dannebrog reportedly suffered widespread crop damage and structural damage, including broken windows and siding, from wind and hail.
A storm chaser reported rapid rotation and rain-wrapped circulation north of Cairo at 8:35 p.m., but with no evidence a tornado touched down.
At 8:54 p.m., winds of 70-80 mph and a possible brief tornado were reported three to four miles southeast of Cairo.
A sampling of rainfall amounts for 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday, courtesy of the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network, includes:
Southeast of Trumbull: 2.15 inches
West of Clay Center: 2.13
Northeast of Fairfield: 1.77
West of Doniphan: 1.7
Northwest of Juniata: 1.58
North of Carleton: 1.51
Northeast of Hebron: 1.5
Southwest of Glenvil: 1.14
West of Hastings: 1.02
Southeast of Kenesaw: .90
Southwest of Sutton: .46
Southeast of Blue Hill: .44
Southeast of Minden: .40
NWS is predicting a prolonged stretch of hot weather for the region this week, with widespread heat index values exceeding 100 degrees most days.
As of Sunday afternoon, a brief cool-down with lower humidity was expected for Wednesday, with the potential to provide a little respite.
The forecast also includes a small chance of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday nights.
