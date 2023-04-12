Hastings High School students will bring this year’s school musical, “Godspell,” to life onstage in song, dance and stories this weekend.

The three-show run includes curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St. Tickets for the show are available at the door or online at showtix4u.com.

