Hastings High School students will bring this year’s school musical, “Godspell,” to life onstage in song, dance and stories this weekend.
The three-show run includes curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St. Tickets for the show are available at the door or online at showtix4u.com.
Directed by Christian Yost, Hastings High director of vocal activities, the two-act play shares the message of Jesus Christ through the telling of several parables.
Delivered by 10 student-actors through contemporary songs and dialogue, the stories culminate in Jesus’ Last Supper shared with his 12 disciples and carries on through his crucifixion and resurrection.
Though based on biblical accounts, Yost said, the musical carries universal appeal for Christians and non-Christians alike, bringing a message of goodness and hope that transcends religious differences.
“The story is wrapped up in the Passion story and Jesus’ dying at the end, but it’s not so much focused on any religious context as much as the message that the teacher has moved on and that it is the responsibility of the students to continue with those lessons taught,” Yost said. “All the parables are morally accepted stories, like treating your neighbor the way you want to be treated and understanding that if you are going to call someone out for having a speck of sawdust in their eye, you may have to go remove the plank in your own eye. It’s really just sharing stories that are good to hear, good things to keep in mind.”
Using the school’s $250,000 lights and sound system update that started in November 2022, the production makes good use of additional microphones and upgraded light board, which hadn’t been modernized since 1993.
With multiple vocal solos and dialogue to project, Yost thinks the updated equipment will serve to bring clarity and visual enhancement to the telling.
“It just adds to everything,” he said. “We’re still waiting on a couple things that are back-ordered, but basically we’re running full steam ahead.”
Like the play’s close proximity to the actual Easter celebration, Yost thinks the timing of the equipment’s readiness to better showcase the abundantly talented cast couldn’t have been better.
Given the complexity of challenges posed by the old English-style script, such clarity undoubtedly will serve to enhance the audiences’ comprehension of the complex story line, he said.
“One of the things it says in in the script in the director’s notes is that this is a deceivingly hard show,” he said. “It isn’t the conventional talk found in a movie script. I told the students it’s more like Shakespeare. It takes a lot of dramatic ability to communicate the story well and for the audience to understand what’s going on.
“We wanted to pick something that was a little bit more classic after doing things more new age the last couple years. I really wanted something that when the community saw its name come across they’d think, ‘Oh, I remember that one’ or ‘I was in that one in high school.’ When I started looking at more classic shows, I wanted a show that featured a lot of individuals, as we have a wide variety of students who can sing and act. This show features 10 different individuals who have their own individual songs and scene, and I felt like it was a perfect show for us.”
Junior Karson Howard portrays Jesus in the production, which he said is his most challenging role to date. The portrayal represents his first lead role at HHS, though he has acted in other school productions and with other theater companies.
“It was kind of hard for me to find what I was supposed to do,” he said. “You can’t really act like or relate to Jesus, so it’s a fine line between being a fun character and being serious and concise.”
Speaking in centuries-old dialect further posed a unique set of challenges for himself and other cast members, Howard said.
“It is not stuff you hear every day,” he said. “The challenge is to make it seem like you are speaking with a normal person (and) it’s not what you hear people say.
“It’s taken a lot of time and effort portraying this character. I’ve never had to memorize as many lines as I do now. I’m a singer first, so this has allowed me to grow as an actor and dancer and all the things that go on in a musical.”
Though a Christian himself, Howard said the storyline isn’t about religion, but rather about offering viewers a storyline that is both universal in appeal and entertaining as art.
“I feel like it’s a story using 12 disciples and Jesus to tell the story of Jesus being a good person,” he said. “I think this group of kids have brought a lot of talent and community (to the performance). All of them are good at the roles they play and in making a safe environment for everyone else.”
Highlights of the performance include a guitar instrumental piece featuring three electric guitars and a generous selection of vocal songs showcasing the talents of cast members, Yost said.
“The final sequence of the show features all three of our electric guitar players and is an artistic moment that gives you goosebumps,” he said. “When you watch it, you can’t help but have a reverence for someone dying. It creates a stillness in the room that the kids do a wonderful job of portraying.”
Watching Howard’s transformation from a lighthearted storyteller in Act 1 to a more somber and serious soul in Act 2 is truly memorable, as well, Yost said.
“He really just does a great job,” he said. “The entire second act is him speaking and singing. He does such a great job coming from a bit of a lighthearted character to bringing a more solemn, introspective side in the second act. He’s really gone above and beyond.”
Transfer student senior Alyssa Breckner is among the storytellers who shares parables through dialogue and song. Like Howard, she thinks the storyline is one that most viewers will be able to relate to in some way.
“I really do love the message,” she said. “It shows great character growth throughout the show. The message can be used to apply to anybody’s life, not just certain people. This musical has helped me to understand how you can better yourself in your faith and as a person.
“I don’t think it’s trying to tell people to change their religion or be different, but how to to be a good person in general. I’ve learned a lot about my faith, but also how to develop as a person more than anything. I hope the take-away for the audience is that they gain a life lesson from what we’re teaching them and that, with the interaction, they have a good time and are engaged throughout the whole show.”
