Nick Hoff is back in his hometown this week, visiting relatives and preparing for an evening of stand-up comedy Saturday at the Hastings Masonic Center.
This visit comes amid Hoff’s yearlong, 50-state “All-American Comedy Tour” that is taking him to familiar locations like Hastings as well as some states he’s never played before: Namely, Hawaii (he already checked it off the list in May), Alaska and Delaware.
“It’s a logistical nightmare,” Hoff said with a laugh of the tour itinerary, which mostly involves sends him flying out solo to a certain location for a show, then home again to Los Angeles where he lives with his wife and three children.
For seven weeks this summer, he and the family — his wife is a teacher, and his kids are on break from school — are on the road together, experiencing America. In nine days’ time, they visited Manchester, New Hampshire; Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana; Chicago; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and St. Paul, Minnesota, for shows before stopping in Omaha for a trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo and then traveling on to Hastings Sunday.
Hoff, a 2001 graduate of Hastings High School, has been a professional comic for two decades. He has been on MTV; co-hosts a weekly show on SiriusXM Radio; and was in Netflix’s Wild West Comedy Fest. His debut album, “Babby Daddy,” hit No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts, and his hourlong special “Front to Back” can be streamed on YouTube. He recently taped a Dry Bar Comedy set, which will be out in 2023. He also has appeared in commercials for Miller Lite, Pepsi and Amazon.
Hoff opened for Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on their “We’ve Been Thinking” tour; now has his own weekly podcast, called the Hoffcast; and headlined the Pink Ribbon Comedy Tour, with 65 shows in 40 cities raising money for breast cancer research. He also was part of the Walk of Shame national comedy tour.
Hoff’s last show in Hastings was in 2021 as part of the Front to Back comedy tour. The shows were recorded and turned into his first comedy special, which is available for viewing on YouTube.
“It just went over 150,000 views, which is really cool,” he said.
On Saturday, area comics will open for Hoff, who will present an hour of new material in a show that will be recorded later this year to become his next comedy special.
Whereas past shows have explored the triumphs and travails of raising a young family, he’s now addressing the way parents try to rediscover themselves as a couple once their children get old enough to not need their constant attention.
“Kids get to a certain age, and you start to say, ‘I used to be married to someone; where is she?’ ” he said with a chuckle.
Hoff said he loves being back in Hastings and has a strong affinity for performing in the Masonic Center auditorium, where he attended orchestra concerts while he was growing up. He also likes to bring his show to communities across the country that don’t have a regular live comedy scene.
The tough part about doing a show in Hastings, he said, is that he can’t make eye contact with family members and close friends when he’s onstage or it will throw him off his presentation, and he has learned to ask loved ones not to sit in the front row.
“It’s a little more challenging,” he said. “I see them, but I do not look them in the eye.”
Likewise, Hoff said, it’s a challenge — and an exhilarating one, at that — to take a comedy show from coast to coast, telling stories and making jokes that can be received quite differently from one community, state or region to another.
Through the years, he said, he has developed the ability to read his audience in real time and recognize when even a single word he has uttered is evoking some sort of response, perhaps putting the crowd on edge.
While it’s one thing to realize a joke is going sideways during a performance, Hoff said, it’s another to be able to adjust it on the fly, perhaps change the punchline, and still leave the crowd laughing in the end.
“Going to all 50 states really gives me the opportunity to play with these situations,” he said. “Being able to read it in the moment and being able to do something about it — that’s something I didn’t have in the early part of my career.”
Hoff’s Saturday performance begins 7 p.m. at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave. To purchase tickets online in advance, visit www.nickhoff.com. Tickets also will be available at the door if seats remain available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.