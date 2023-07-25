Nick Hoff, Larry the Cable Guy, and Jeff Foxworthy

Comedian Nick Hoff (left) has toured extensively with Larry the Cable Guy (center) and Jeff Foxworthy (right). Hoff and his family are back in his hometown of Hastings this week, and he will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hastings Masonic Center.

 Courtesy

Nick Hoff is back in his hometown this week, visiting relatives and preparing for an evening of stand-up comedy Saturday at the Hastings Masonic Center.

This visit comes amid Hoff’s yearlong, 50-state “All-American Comedy Tour” that is taking him to familiar locations like Hastings as well as some states he’s never played before: Namely, Hawaii (he already checked it off the list in May), Alaska and Delaware.

