Conductor Tyler Goodrich White will usher in a new era of familiar and new music when the Hastings Symphony Orchestra opens its 98th season with its annual end-of-summer outdoor concert Sept. 10 at Chautauqua Park.
The concert begins 3 p.m. in the park pavilion near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. It will open under the baton of someone other than Byron Jensen, the longtime and beloved conductor and artistic director who retired in the spring.
Sunday’s concert will feature a mix of patriotic and contemporary music that includes "The Star Spangled Banner" by composer John Stafford Smith; "Stars and Stripes Forever" by John Philip Sousa; "Rodeo Hoedown" by Aaron Copland; and theme songs from “Star Wars” and the Harry Potter movies.
A free-will offering will be taken to help offset expenses incurred by HSO. Season passes also will be available for pick-up and purchase before and after the event.
HSO board president Bruce Batterson said the show sets the tone for what promises to be a fun-filled season, bringing together listeners of all ages and backgrounds for shared musical experiences.
"This outdoor concert is an end-of-summer tradition," Batterson said. "It's fun music outside with friends and family. We're so excited to introduce Dr. White to the community. He's planned an amazing season for us."
White was named artistic-director/conductor of HSO in April. He succeeds Jensen, who held the position for nearly two decades before relinquishing his role with a final concert that included a performance by his baritone/bass vocal soloist son, Nathan, at the Masonic Center.
A fixture in the community, Jensen continues to direct the Hastings College handbell choir.
"First off, I want to acknowledge Dr. Byron Jensen and all my predecessors for building this orchestra and providing first-rate symphonic music to the entire Central Nebraska community," White said. "I'm looking forward to personally meeting as many of you as possible, so please step forward and say hello. This is your orchestra, and our commitment to you is to provide a stimulating, inviting and inclusive experience of great music for all."
White has served as director of orchestras at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln since 1994. He previously led orchestras at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and at Trinity University in Texas. He was a guest lecturer in conducting at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China in 2004, and in 2007 was named Best Musical Director at the Waterford International Festival of Light Opera in Waterford, Ireland.
White was resident conductor of Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra through 2019, then served as the orchestra's first composer-in-residence from 2019-23.
Joining White in his first performance as conductor of HSO is 8-year-old guest conductor Maggie Frey. Frey won the opportunity to conduct "Stars and Stripes Forever" by participating in the Hastings Public Library summer reading program.
With a theme of "Getting to Know You," the 2023-24 HSO season will include a lineup of music that offers broad appeal for fans of all genres of music. From the inspiring traditions of Beethoven, Shostakovich, Schumann and Sibelius to newer masterpieces from current composers, the list of offerings will include everything from jazz and pop to holiday favorites. Information on individual and season tickets and passes is available online at HastingsSymphony.com.
Since 1925, HSO has brought together music lovers from Hastings and surrounding communities for events celebrating the universal language of music through a selection of thoughtfully chosen offerings that transcend time and space. One of the nation's oldest continuously operating orchestra groups, HSO uses musicians of various skill levels — from student to professional — for a series of six themed performances each season, showcasing music that includes offerings from local artists and popular symphony and mainstream composers.
A nonprofit organization, the orchestra is supported by local and state donors, including the Nebraska Arts Council.
