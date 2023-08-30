Jordan Head
Jordan Head rehearses a scene for St. Cecilia’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” in this file photo made April 19.

 Amy Roh/Hastings Tribune

Two Hastings high school thespians were recognized over the summer for outstanding performances in theatrical productions with honors from the Nebraska High School Theater Academy.

A news release from Omaha Performing Arts recognized Jordan Head of St. Cecilia High School and Jake Braun of Hastings High School.

