MANKATO, Kan. — Oldtime farming, good food and live entertainment should make the Jewell County Historical Society’s 45th annual Threshing Bee an event to remember this weekend.
Hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Mankato City Park, located on the west side of town along U.S. Highway 36. Admission is charged, but children under age 12 are admitted free.
The event is anchored by an antique tractor parade each day at 1:30 p.m. Tractor pulls also are planned.
Other planned features include a steam engine-powered saw mill in operation and a sawed wood auction; blacksmithing demonstrations and an iron art sale with work by Todd Ludacka; chainsaw art demonstrations by Tom Zimmer; cross-cut saw competitions; garden tractor games; a treasure tank and bounce houses for kids; food vendors; flea market vendors; and watermelon popping.
Entertainment highlights include music by Savanna Chestnut Saturday morning.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, a barbecue will be served at the shelter house in honor of Harold Shoemaker and Hooley Alcorn. Button holders eat for free, and others are welcome to eat for a charge.
Afterward, attendees can enjoy Music in the Park featuring Savanna Chestnut and the Field Hands, sponsored by the Mankato Chamber of Commerce.
On Sunday morning, the Lutheran Church Youth Group will serve breakfast. Church services will begin at 9 a.m. in the park or Building No. 1. Karrigan Dunstan will speak, and Bailey Hajny will provide music.
Following Sunday’s antique tractor pull, a name will be drawn for the raffle featuring a 1947 John Deere A N and a John Deere pedal tractor. Ticketholders need not be present to win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.