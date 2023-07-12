MANKATO, Kan. — Oldtime farming, good food and live entertainment should make the Jewell County Historical Society’s 45th annual Threshing Bee an event to remember this weekend.

Hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Mankato City Park, located on the west side of town along U.S. Highway 36. Admission is charged, but children under age 12 are admitted free.

