p02-01-21HMUkoolaidFiler.jpg
The Kool-Aid exhibit is pictured Aug. 9, 2012, at the Hastings Museum prior to its reopening after getting a makeover. The exhibit will be moved to another location in the museum.

 Amy Roh/Hastings Tribune

The city of Hastings and local organizations will come alongside the Kool-Aid Days organizing committee to serve up an overflowing pitcher of sweet festivities Aug. 18-20 to honor the soft drink, its inventor, and its ties to Hastings.

Kool-Aid Days 2023 will follow the theme “25 Flavors for 25 Years.” Events are planned for the Adams County Fairgrounds, downtown Hastings, Lake Hastings and the Hastings Museum.

