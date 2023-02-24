A senior from Pius X High School in Lincoln will take the stage Sunday with the Hastings Symphony Orchestra as the winner of this year’s high school Young Artist competition.
The concert is 3 p.m. Sunday in the Hastings Masonic Center auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave.
The talents of soprano Maria Cornelius will be featured in the 2023 HSO Young Artist Concert.
As a pianist, Cornelius has participated in the Lied Center Piano Academy and was invited to Hastings College’s immersive music and piano program at OpenSpace. She sang in the Nebraska High School All-State Chorus in November 2022.
“Maria has a lovely and vibrant soprano voice,” said Byron Jensen, HSO conductor and artistic director. “Her performances of ‘Cara Mei Ben’ by Giordani and ‘Vedrai, Carino’ from Mozart’s opera, ‘Don Giovanni,’ will bring a smile to everyone, and an appreciation for this Young Artist who is just beginning her promising musical career.”
Other selections on the concert include Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” in G minor. This concert doesn't feature the entire orchestra, but focuses primarily on the strings and wind instruments.
“We had discussions several months ago in planning this season to offer at least one concert that was lighter both musically and in style,” Jensen said. “These works are brilliant examples of each composer’s use of melodic economy and elegance, and are two of the most beloved works in the orchestral repertoire.”
“A Time for Everything” is the theme of HSO’s 97th consecutive season in 2022-23.
Tickets will be available at the door. All students are admitted free. For more information visit www.hastingssymphony.com or call Sara Tall, 402-469-9396.
