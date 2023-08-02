MINDEN — Down in Chinquapin Parish in northwestern Louisiana, it’s Shelby Eatenton’s wedding day, and the bride and her mother come to Truvy Jones’ beauty salon to get their hair fixed.
In the stylists’ chairs, Shelby Eatenton (Rachel Smallcomb) and her mother, M’Lynn (Michelle Mosley), discuss their lives with Truvy (Gracie Lee) and her newly hired associate, Annelle Dupuy (Jadyn Horner), while Clairee Belcher (Kelle Hunt), the cheerful widow of the town’s ex-mayor, chimes in with commentary from a couch nearby.
“Truvy, you should get a radio in here,” Shelby advises the proprietor. “It’d take the pressure off us having to talk so much.”
Soon, they are joined by Ouiser Boudreaux (Judy Anderson), the Eatentons’ grouchy neighbor, who wonders when M’Lynn’s husband, Drum, is going to stop shooting birds out of the trees to prepare for the wedding reception — and terrorizing her dog in the process.
“Can I have a glass of water?” Ouiser asks. “I’ve been screaming all day.”
Soon, all of the women are interrogating Annelle, who is new in town, about her living arrangements. Annelle soon reveals her husband has abandoned her and taken all the couple’s money, and that she has been forced to move into a ramshackle house with a mentally unstable landlady. In response, Shelby invites Annelle to her wedding — and even offers to provide her with an outfit to wear.
Annelle expresses her appreciation, but Shelby shrugs it off.
“We enjoy being nice to each other,” Shelby says. “There ain’t much else to do in this town.”
Thus begins the Minden Community Players’ upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias,” a 1987 stage play by Robert Harling that inspired the 1989 motion picture by the same title.
The comedy, which is based in part on a true story, addresses sensitive personal issues like illness, marital strife, inability to bear children — and, in the end, the heartbreaking death of one of their own. It’s filled with laughter, however — and in the end, it’s a heartwarming tale of true friends lifting each other up in the joys and sorrows of human life, day by day by day.
Erica Morey, who is directing the ensemble cast, said the characters and their conversations may resonate in a special way with female audiences.
“It will be a great show for ladies’ night out for the women to enjoy together,” Morey said. “Because it brings the women together.”
The memorable 1989 motion picture featured a powerhouse cast including Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts.
Judy Anderson, a veteran MCP cast member, said the movie made an impression on her and others who saw it back in the day.
“It was one of those comedy tearjerkers,” Anderson said. “There was something special about the friendship between the women. They just had that special bond. And I can relate to that now because I have that kind of special bond with my friends.”
Anderson described Ouiser, her character in the Minden play, as a cantankerous but caring individual.
“Ouiser is a crotchety old widow from the South,” Anderson said. “She tries to come across as very gruff and rude, but deep down she has a kind heart.”
Anderson’s favorite past MCP roles have included Sister Amnesia in “Nuncrackers” and the title role of Opal in “Everybody Loves Opal.” She said portraying Ouiser this summer has risen to the top of her list of best onstage experiences.
“This is one of my favorite roles,” she said. “It has been really fun to play Ouiser.”
Unlike the movie version of “Steel Magnolias,” which has many more characters, including men, and is set in different locations, the entire stage play takes place in the beauty shop. Thus, it’s clearly the dialogue and character exposition that make the show memorable.
Harling, the playwright, reportedly once told an interviewer that the title “Steel Magnolias” is meant to convey the complex mix of strength and vulnerability of the women he knew growing up in the South, who inspired the characters in the play.
Anderson and Morey agreed the importance of friendship is a key theme in the play. Others include the courage to help one another in times of trouble and the role of humor in navigating even the tragedies of life.
The show’s cast includes both “regulars” and newcomers to the stage of the Opera House, which is the Minden Community Players’ longtime home performance venue.
Morey is directing the show with assistance from her father-in-law, Ben Morey, who is serving as producer. She said the women in the cast are doing a stellar job interpreting their roles.
“I think I have an amazing cast,” she said. “Their chemistry together really brings out each character’s strengths.”
Anderson said she has loved getting to know the other women in the production and turning the Minden stage into Truvy’s beauty shop.
She particularly enjoys small-cast productions, she said, as the cast and crew get well acquainted.
“We kind of become a family, so it’s always sad when it ends,” Anderson said.
