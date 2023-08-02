Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 83F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.