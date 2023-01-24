MINDEN — Minden’s iconic Harold Warp Pioneer Village will be in the spotlight for history lovers nationwide and beyond Wednesday evening with the premiere airing of an “American Pickers’ episode featuring the museum and its collections.

In the episode, titled “Wolfes Go West,” hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe will look through Pioneer Village’s massive collection of surplus artifacts seeking treasures to buy. The episode was filmed in April 2022 during the men’s visit to Minden, which was closed to the public.

