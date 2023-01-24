MINDEN — Minden’s iconic Harold Warp Pioneer Village will be in the spotlight for history lovers nationwide and beyond Wednesday evening with the premiere airing of an “American Pickers’ episode featuring the museum and its collections.
In the episode, titled “Wolfes Go West,” hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe will look through Pioneer Village’s massive collection of surplus artifacts seeking treasures to buy. The episode was filmed in April 2022 during the men’s visit to Minden, which was closed to the public.
For those who are unfamiliar with it, “American Pickers” is a reality series that has aired on the History Channel since 2010. Mike Wolfe is a longtime antiques dealer whose business, Antique Archaeology, is based in LeClaire, Iowa, and has a second location in Nashville. In each hourlong episode, he and Robbie, his brother, travel the nation in search of Americana to purchase and re-sell in the business.
The Harold Warp Pioneer Village was opened in 1953 by Warp, a wealthy Chicago industrialist who was born and raised in Kearney County and was committed to preserving the history of “man’s progress since 1830.”
The sprawling museum boasts more than 50,000 items in its collection — items housed in 28 buildings on 20 acres on the north side of Minden. Not all of its holdings are on display, however.
Pioneer Village is well known for the historically significant buildings that are housed on the property and arranged around an outdoor green to form a “village” — but also for its massive steel buildings filled with vintage automobiles, old farming equipment and myriad other artifacts of American technology and culture.
After a period of declining attendance and mounting maintenance needs, Pioneer Village currently is gaining fresh attention as volunteers step up to help restore some of its past luster. It’s operated by a nonprofit educational foundation that includes representatives of the local community and the Warp family.
The Jan. 25 episode, which technically is Season 24, Episode 4 of “American Pickers,” will appear on the History Channel at 8 p.m.
For those wanting to get together and view the episode as a community, the Minden Opera House is planning a watch party around its auditorium movie screen. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
