MINDEN — For mother-and-son artists Sondra Jonson and Joe McHale, it was their attraction to opposites that brought their works of art together under one roof for a two-month art exhibit engagement at Minden Opera House this September and October.
The exhibit is one of two major events kicking off the 2022-23 season at the Opera House and will include an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24. Light refreshments will be served at the free event, which is open to the public.
Also on tap for September is a jazz concert event entitled,"Sweet September Jazz with Camille," featuring the Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz and Pop Quintet performing at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
The set will include songs made popular by artists such as Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Barbara Streisand, Lena Horne, Etta James and others.
Known for her versatility, Moten has received awards from the Nebraska Musicians Hall of Fame and Omaha Black Musicians Hall of Fame. The event will include featured signature fall cocktails and specialty beer tasting. Tickets are available at the door.
Originally a painter, Jonson studied studio art at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania before enrolling at the Frudakis Academy of Fine Art in Philadelphia. A winner of numerous juried art shows, the Cambridge resident learned her craft from famed American sculptor EvAngelos Frudakis.
Since turning from painting to classical figurative and portrait sculpture, she has fashioned more than 100 bronze and resin sculptures by commission for individuals and organizations in 25 states and Canada— most of them in Nebraska.
Works in her extensive collection include "Rachel Weeping for Her Children," a sculpture duplicated 27 times for individuals and organizations, and "The American Farmer," part of the collection on the Avenue of Sculptures along Second Street in downtown Hastings.
McHale, whose roots in painting are largely inspired by his mother, incorporates abstract and realism concepts with surrrealism in paintings and drawings designed to intrigue the imagination and intellect into contemplation of the simple, the complex, the light, the dark and the divine.
Jonson's work in the show includes 14 sculptures, 11 of them, bronze, and five mosaic pieces. McHale's collection features 17 paintings and six drawings.
What makes the two mediums mesh so well side by side rests in the eye of the beholder. To Jonson, the idea of bringing together mixed mediums serves to broaden the visual experience of those seeking to be transformed by the beauty of art.
"It's a great opportunity for both of us," she said. "The show gives us a great avenue for inspiration, both for us and for the public. It's always good to get out of the studio and blue jeans, dress up a little and meet the public.
"As artists, we really hope we're meeting people where they are and expressing things people feel, their hopes and dreams. Hopefully they see that in our art, because that's what I see in the art I love."
For McHale, a Kearney resident, the dual show reflects his growth as an artist by showcasing the influence his mother's work has had on his career.
"There is still an element of her influence in my work," he said. "Most of my early training came from her, a foundational training in traditional and classical art. When I went to college and discovered abstract art, I didn't understand it. I made it my mission to understand it.
"Once I did, it allowed me to look at art a different way with a new perspective. It strengthened my foundations, but it also revitalized that early foundation I got from mom."
His hope for the Minden show is to utilize feedback of critics and admirers to sharpen his focus on identifying those universal elements of attraction found in truly great pieces of art.
"For me, the show is just about doing it, putting up new work and getting it out there to see how people react to it," he said. "This Minden gallery is very beautiful, so when the opportunity came for a show, we jumped on it.
"I've seen a variety of shows there over the past five years and have always wanted to do a show there. The walls are beautiful, and it is not too crowded. The way the sculptures complement my work makes it a really unique show. The biggest thing is to see how people interact with the artwork."
The historic Minden Opera House is located on the north side of the courthouse square in downtown Minden. For those unable to attend the Sept. 26 reception, the Minden gallery is open during regular business hours at MOH, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; on weekends by advance appointment; and in connection with public performances in the building.
