MINDEN — For mother-and-son artists Sondra Jonson and Joe McHale, it was their attraction to opposites that brought their works of art together under one roof for a two-month art exhibit engagement at Minden Opera House this September and October.

The exhibit is one of two major events kicking off the 2022-23 season at the Opera House and will include an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24. Light refreshments will be served at the free event, which is open to the public.

0
0
0
0
0