Alpha Psi Omega (APO), the Hastings College theater student honorary, will play host to a community open mic night on Feb. 11 in the Soctt Studio Theatre on campus, 806 Turner Ave.
The event begins 7 p.m. Hastings College students and the general public are invited to register and perform for the audience.
Admission is free and open to the public, but free-will donations will be accepted.
Each performer will have a five-minute time slot. A microphone, speaker and projector will be provided, but participants must bring any other needed materials. Possible acts include music, stand-up and poetry, and APO encourages all creative mediums.
Those looking to perform are asked to register in advance at forms.gle/pjuhtLv64Mwm95pLA. Performer guidelines are linked in the registration form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.