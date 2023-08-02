RED CLOUD — A reception here Aug. 4 will honor Hastings artist Betty Kort, who now has two exhibits on display celebrating area history and heritage.
Friday’s reception begins 4 p.m. in the Red Cloud Opera House gallery, 413 N. Webster St. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served.
Kort’s “The Ties That Bind” is on display through Aug. 19 at the old Burlington Depot, one of several Red Cloud historic sites owned and managed by the National Willa Cather Center.
That collection of work may be viewed on guided tours. It was featured during the 68th annual Willa Cather Spring Conference.
A second collection, “Willa Cather and Material Culture: A Sesquicentennial Reflection,” now is on display at the Opera House. It includes 40 intimate photographs of artifacts in the care of the National Willa Cather Center.
Kort made the photographs while serving as executive director of the Willa Cather Foundation, which now operates the National Willa Cather Center headquartered in Red Cloud. Her exhibit first was displayed at the Opera House in 2007, then toured the United States as part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ “Big Read” project.
The Willa Cather Foundation and National Willa Cather Center honor the life and artistic legacy of the author, who grew up in and around Red Cloud and went on to achieve world acclaim, including the 1923 Pulitzer Prize for literature.
Red Cloud, which inspired the setting for many of Cather’s novels and short stories, is a destination for fans of her writing and for scholars seeking fresh insights into her work.
Kort, who grew up in Webster County, had a long career in education, teaching art and English for many years in the Hastings Public Schools. During that time, she served 14 years on the Cather foundation board of governors, including a stint as board president.
Following her retirement from teaching in 2003, she served for nearly six years as the Cather foundation’s executive director. She later served as executive director of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation.
“The Ties That Bind” draws on Kort’s generational ties to the land and to the railroads, which brought settlers including her relatives — and Willa Cather as a young girl — to southern Nebraska.
“I’m not exactly sure why family photographs have come my way over the years,” Kort wrote in introducing that exhibit earlier this year. “Taken together, I’m personally connected to people from England, Ireland, France, Germany and the Czech Republic. Our neighbors, to one degree or another, are also tied to these European backgrounds. Most families came here because of the railroads and stayed for the same reason.”
“Willa Cather and Material Culture” includes framed photographs and supporting text. Some of the subject artifacts were too valuable or too fragile to display publicly, while others were visible but occupied obscure locations within the Cather buildings. The purpose of the photography project was to highlight a sampling of such items from the Cather collection and denote their relevance to the author’s life, times and work, Kort said.
In addition to the gallery reception for Kort, this festive weekend in Red Cloud — it’s Street Car Days 2023 — brings two public performances of the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Cinderella” at the Opera House.
A local cast is working this week with two professional actor-directors in residence to prepare the hourlong production.
Showtimes are 5:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. For tickets or more information about Cather and Opera House events, call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
Other Friday highlights of Street Car Days will include the EMT Burger Bash, the Red Cloud Community Fund’s 5k the Warrior Way, a cornhole tournament, live music by Twisted Rhetoric, and a beer garden from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday highlights include a parade at 10:30 a.m., the Hotrods at the Hospital car show, the firemen’s annual barbecue, activities in City Park, a beer garden from 5 p.m. to midnight, and live music by the band Gallivant in the park.
Sunday’s schedule includes the Lions Club pancake feed at the airport and the Red Cloud Athletic Association Road Rally.
For more information on Street Car Days, go to www.visitredcloud.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.