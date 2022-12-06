Deck the Halls and bring applause: Hastings Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Concert is coming to town 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave.
Tickets for the show are available at the door beginning at 2:15 p.m.
Former Hastings resident soprano Shannon Salyards-Burton returns to the stage to perform a selection of holiday favorites. The daughter of Hastings residents Drs. Phyllis and Harry Salyards, she played violin with HSO while attending Hastings High School before launching her career as vocalist and vocal instructor.
Salyards-Burton, a dynamic soloist and chorale singer, has a list of engagements that include performances with the Metropolitan Chorale and Mormon Tabernacle Choir. She currently serves as interim director of voice studies at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
She will perform selections from G.F. Handel’s “Messiah,” Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and “O Holy Night.”
“Shannon is somebody I wanted to bring in this season because she has that close connection with the orchestra,” said Byron Jensen, HSO conductor. “She has a beautiful, radiant soprano voice — just a consummate musician.”
Also adding hometown ambiance to the performance is the inclusion of four local high school musicians performing with the orchestra from Hastings and Grand Island.
Featured selections on the set list include the Ukrainian standard, “Carol of the Bells,” and Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite.”
In keeping with the tradition of crowd engagement, the concert will include a sing-along arrangement, “Sing in Exultation” by Daniel Powers, that blends six Christmas songs, including five of sacred nature.
“The arrangement is really quite glorious,” Jensen said. “It starts off very mysteriously and evolves into something that’s really lovely. When we get to that final chorus part in ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ — ‘Sing choirs of angels’ — with the orchestra playing at fortissimo level and audience singing this huge crescendo, it just overwhelms me, personally.”
In a season rife with hustle and bustle, Jensen views the concert as the perfect escape for families to put their cares behind them and enjoy an afternoon of inspirational and uplifting music. It’s the type of show that brings all that is magical about Christmas to life, he said.
“It’s a beautiful time for families to come out and enjoy a live concert of holiday music, to settle back and enjoy watching the orchestra and listening to a beautiful soprano voice,” he said. “This is one of those concerts that there is something there for everyone.
“It’s just a fun time. There is certainly a synergy that comes forward to bring together the reason for the season itself and great arrangements of Christmas music to accompany that season.”
