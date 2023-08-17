p08-20-22ACFkoolAidDays2.jpg (copy)
Huston Whitten, 6, takes a drink of Kool-Aid during the Oregon Trail Rodeo barbecue Aug. 19, 2022, at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Two Nebraska traditions come together the weekend of Aug. 18-20 in Hastings.

Rodeo and a sweet drink born in the state will be the center of attention on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.

