Some of the U.S. Air Force's heaviest brass are carrying a message to Hastings that will literally be music to the ears of those who hear it.

Offett Brass, an ensemble of the USAF Heartland of America Band in residence at Offett Air Force base south of Omaha, will perform a free community concert of patriotic music celebrating the branch's 75th anniversary at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in Perkins Auditorium at Fuhr Hall, 927 N. Ash Ave., on the Hastings College campus.

