Some of the U.S. Air Force's heaviest brass are carrying a message to Hastings that will literally be music to the ears of those who hear it.
Offett Brass, an ensemble of the USAF Heartland of America Band in residence at Offett Air Force base south of Omaha, will perform a free community concert of patriotic music celebrating the branch's 75th anniversary at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in Perkins Auditorium at Fuhr Hall, 927 N. Ash Ave., on the Hastings College campus.
The six-piece brass quintet ensemble includes: trumpeters Senior Airman Stephen Spink and Staff Sgt. Daniel Thrower, horn player Master Sgt. Ryan Heseltine, trombonist Master Sgt. Ben Kadow, tuba player A1C Chris Torrisi, and percussionist Technical Sergeant Ed Zaryky.
The concert includes a wide variety of music paying tribute to the American musical influence spanning the globe the past 75 years. Featured in the 75-minute set are works by prominent American composers including "Liberty Fanfare" by John Williams (Harry Potter, Indiana Jones), Leonard Bernstein ("Overture to Candide,") and Aaron Copland ("Simple Gifts"); as well as jazz selections by Duke Ellington ("It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing"); an original composition, "Pony Express Trail," written by Thrower; and several patriotic standards.
The concert concludes with a medley of service songs recognizing the six military branches to honor members past and present who have served through the years.
"We wanted to celebrate American music and its influence on the world over the past 75 years," Spink said. "Music is something that connects people across ages, across culture, and across national boundaries, so it is a great way to bring them together for a shared experience. We use music to connect with people as well as to honor the service of those who've gone before us to inspire the next generation of patriotism and service."
The show is part of a six-day Midwest tour promoting educational outreach. In addition to its solo appearances year-round, the brass quintet also performs alongside Raptor, the base's area hard rock band. That collective band is one of several Air Force bands spanning the globe to promote goodwill and patriotism. An additional fleet of three bands brings shows overseas to Germany, Japan, and Hawaii.
Spink said he and his ensemble mates are glad to be back on tour following disruptions caused by the pandemic that grounded live performances for several months.
"COVID-19 really threw a monkey wrench into our touring schedule," he said. "Playing concerts like this is my favorite part of being an American bandsman. Connecting with audiences puts a real human face on the Air Force, and getting to serve and represent my country and play music are probably the best part of this job.
"We're really looking forward to getting out again and playing. We all pretty much joined the Air Force to serve and be musicians, and this is the time we get to do that. We're looking forward to putting on a good show and connecting with people across Nebraska."
