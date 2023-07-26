NELSON — Fans of contemporary country and red dirt Texas music will enjoy a healthy dose of variety when co-headliners Adam Doleac and Stoney LaRue take the main stage for back-to-back performances at the Nuckolls County Fair near here Saturday night.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show, which includes a performance by the Blue Collar Band.
For Doleac, who has been busy making a name for himself in Southern states during his recent tour, the concert presents an opportunity for listeners to see and hear what the up-and-comer is all about.
Although much of his music already is familiar among fans of country music, much of that familiarity is due to his songs having been performed over the last decade by more established artists like Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Lainey Wilson and Darius Rucker.
With the release of his 18-track debut album, “Barstool Whiskey Wonderland,” in 2022, Doleac’s career has been off and running, with a sold-out tour that has included notable stops in New York; Boston; Dallas; Houston; and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Dustin Cassell, Nuckolls County Fair board president, said he can hardly wait for Nebraskans to see and hear just how entertaining this seasoned veteran on the rise truly is.
Already a star on several online media outlets, Doleac has appeal as a high-energy performer that already has left a monumental impression on those fortunate enough to have tuned in his offerings, Cassell said.
“He has over a million listens a month on Spotify,” he said. “He’s really popular down South but not as well-known up here yet. I think everyone will have a good review of him after they see him in person.”
Fellow board member Kaci Schroer agreed, saying Doleac’s style of play likely will make him an instant success at the fair, particularly among the younger set of audience members who prefer the latest sounds coming out of Nashville.
“He plays that more hip contemporary music that young kids enjoy,” Schroer said. “That newer Nashville country sound appeals to a lot of the younger crowd that we’re trying to pull in.”
Songs sure to grace his playlist include his latest singles, “Biggest Fan” and “Wrong Side of a Sunrise,” as well as his most requested songs, “Famous” and “Another,” both of which reached No. 1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway program.
With more than 360 on-demand audio-video streams over all his tracks to date, fans are beginning to recognize the appeal that is fast making Doleac a household name on the country music scene.
For fans of LaRue, his performance will offer a more traditional sound than his co-headlining counterpart.
In his latest release, “Onward,” LaRue showcases his versatility and creative genius as a deft songwriter and renaissance man. Released in 2020, the album includes some of his most creative work to date, including “You Ought to Know Me By Now,” “Evil Angel,” “High Time” and “Message in a Bottle.”
Songs on the album reflect his willingness to shine a light on some of the more uncomfortable corners of his life, offering listeners a glimpse into perhaps their own similar struggles while challenging himself to be better through self-reflection.
“You want to test your bones and see where they break,” LaRue said in a record company interview. “This record is wading through all the mud and storms to hopefully come out the other side with a wisdom you didn’t have before. It’s a brighter way to look at things.”
Hot temperatures, hot competition, hard-charging rodeo action and the Saturday concerts portend a sizzling week on the fairgrounds just south of Nelson.
Pre-fair activities kicked off July 20 with the dog and companion animal show, style revue, performing arts contest, and Culinary Challenge and Favorite Foods Contest. The horse show was July 25.
Wednesday’s schedule included the ice cream contest, trap shoot, chicken barbecue and kids’ rodeo.
Nuckolls County Rodeo sessions are planned for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday under the direction of the Rocking Plus Rodeo Co. Thursday is Wear Pink to Stomp Out Cancer Night.
RockIt Event Pros of Kearney will provide kids’ inflatables 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Here’s the hourly lineup of what’s in store for the rest of the fair:
Thursday
8 a.m.: Beef show
1 p.m.: Rabbit show, with poultry show to follow
5 p.m.: Beef barbecue
Rodeo: 7:30 p.m.
Friday
8 a.m.: Hog show
1 p.m.: Goat show, with sheep show to follow
5 p.m.: 4-H pork barbecue
7:30 p.m.: Rodeo
10 p.m. and overnight: Most animals released
Saturday
8 a.m. to noon: 4-H and Open Class static exhibits released
8 a.m.: Large-animal round-robin showmanship, followed by small-animal round robin
Noon to 2 p.m.: Animals released
2 p.m.: Turtle races
3 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull (sign-up at 2:30)
7 p.m.: Stoney LaRue and Adam Doleac with the Blue Collar Band in concert (gates open at 6)
Sunday
2 p.m.: Fairgrounds cleanup and payout
5 p.m.: Awards night
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.