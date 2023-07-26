Adam Doleac publicity photo

Adam Doleac, shown here in a publicity photo, will perform in concert with co-headliner Stoney LaRue and special guest the Blue Collar Band Saturday at the Nuckolls County Fair.

 Matthew Berinato/Courtesy

NELSON — Fans of contemporary country and red dirt Texas music will enjoy a healthy dose of variety when co-headliners Adam Doleac and Stoney LaRue take the main stage for back-to-back performances at the Nuckolls County Fair near here Saturday night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show, which includes a performance by the Blue Collar Band.

