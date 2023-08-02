KENESAW — The Kenesaw community will gather this weekend to renew old friendships, build new ones, celebrate the past and look to the future during Wasenek Weekend 2023.
Events begin Friday morning and continue through Sunday around town.
“Wasenek” is “Kenesaw” spelled backward. The first weekend in August is the traditional time for the celebration.
This year’s festival kicks off 10 a.m. Friday with the KHS Foundation Golf Tournament. In the evening, Project DC will serve a meal at the ballpark and sponsor a kiss-the-pig competition.
“Contestants” in this year’s kiss-the-pig event are Rick Masters, superintendent of Kenesaw Public School; Lawnee Knuth, Kenesaw Village Board chairman; and Adam Denkert, a sophomore at Kenesaw High School. Supporters are placing money in cans around town this week to determine the “winner.”
The Kenesaw Music Parents will offer the Rat-a-Pult, a Wasenek signature event, starting at 7 p.m.
Kids’ karaoke will begin 8 p.m. at the Kenesaw child care center. Grown-up karaoke starts 9 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Bar on main street.
A fireworks show at the ballpark is planned for 9:30 p.m., rounding out the first day of activities. Concessions will be available by the Kenesaw Heritage Museum downtown.
Saturday’s schedule will begin with hot-air balloon rides at the ballpark, weather permitting. Stated hours are 7-10 a.m. and again 7-9 p.m.
The 5k and 1-mile Wasenek Color Run begins 8 a.m. at City Park, with the 1-mile event starting at 8 and the 5k to follow at 8:15. Pancakes will be served at the fire hall from 8-10, and bake sale items will be offered in front of the auditorium for the benefit of the Kenesaw history museum starting at 8:30. Vendors will be offering their wares for sale at the flower shop and downtown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year’s parade will honor the memory of Sam Ruhter, a longtime Prosser resident and community supporter who died in April 2022. The event begins 10 a.m.
Pedal tractor pulls and face painting will begin downtown at 10:30 a.m. A car show will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Premier Estates.
The Kenesaw school alumni luncheon will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free-will donation. The school also will be open for tours. Honored classes will be those that graduated in years in years “3” and “8” between 1943 and 2023.
Meanwhile, a lunch special also will be offered downtown at the Senior Citizen Center/Kenesaw Heritage Museum.
The city pool will be open for free swimming from noon to 4 p.m., with games planned from 2-4. A watermelon toss begins 2 p.m. at Kenesaw Market. Booster Club Bingo will be played from 3-5 p.m. at the school.
A Ribfest meal will be served at the fire hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with proceeds to benefit Project DC. Cooks are bringing their favorite recipes to the competition.
A cornhole competition is planned for 6-8 p.m. on main street. The Jessy Karr Band will play for a street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday events round out the weekend schedule. The include an 11 a.m. fun run at the horse arena and a road rally beginning 1 p.m. just north of 42nd Street on Holstein Avenue. Road rally winners will be announced afterward at the Silver Dollar Bar.
