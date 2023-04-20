Tyler White, director of orchestras at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former conductor of the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, will take up the baton soon as new conductor of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra.
White’s selection for the position was announced Tuesday by the HSO.
He will succeed Byron Johnson, who is retiring after 19 years as the orchestra’s conductor and artistic director. Johnson will lead his final concert Sunday.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Tyler White join the Hastings Symphony Orchestra,” said Bruce Batterson, acting president of the orchestra’s board of directors, in a news release. “We know he will be a great asset to the orchestra and the community.”
White already is familiar with the Hastings organization, having been commissioned by HSO to compose the work “Flyover Country” in 2015. He guest conducted the orchestra’s performance of the piece at a concert two years ago.
“I am thrilled to be working with the orchestra and the community,” White said. “I believe that the Hastings Symphony Orchestra has a bright future, and I am honored to be a part of it.”
White is a professor of conducting, composition and strings at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has served as the university’s director of orchestras since 1994.
In addition, he served as resident conductor of the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra from 2000-19.
Prior to his time in Lincoln, he served as director of orchestras at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.
In recent years, White has served as guest conductor of orchestras in China, Brazil and Mexico.
According to HSO, White is known for a passionate and dynamic conducting style.
The nonprofit Hastings Symphony Orchestra was established in 1925 and is one of the oldest continuously operating community orchestras in the United States.
Season passes for the orchestra’s 2023-24 season will be available for purchase beginning Sunday. They may be purchased at Sunday’s 3 p.m. concert at the Hastings Masonic Center auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave., or online at HastingsSymphony.com. Students always are admitted free of charge.
