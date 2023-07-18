A free-spirited lion cub takes on his evil uncle to regain his rightful place as king of the jungle in “The Lion King Jr.” presented onstage by Hastings Community Theatre Kids for two weekends, July 21-23 and July 28-30, at HCT, 515 S. Fourth Ave.

Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday. The Sunday matinee performances begin at 2:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available through the HCT website, www.hctheatre.org, with any remaining tickets available at the door until sold out.

Jaws
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0