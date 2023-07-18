A free-spirited lion cub takes on his evil uncle to regain his rightful place as king of the jungle in “The Lion King Jr.” presented onstage by Hastings Community Theatre Kids for two weekends, July 21-23 and July 28-30, at HCT, 515 S. Fourth Ave.
Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday. The Sunday matinee performances begin at 2:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available through the HCT website, www.hctheatre.org, with any remaining tickets available at the door until sold out.
The production of the Broadway adaptation of the 1994 Disney musical is being directed by a team of HCT members: Berice Rosenberg, Colin Sandall, Morwenna Limper, Audrey Weeks and Katrina Tubbs. The one-hour, 20-minute show follows the story of heir-apparent Simba as he struggles mightily with guilty feelings over the untimely death of his father, King Mufasa. Unbeknownst to him, it was his Uncle Scar who murdered Mufasa as he attempted to rescue Simba from a stampede.
Accompanied by Nala, a lioness friend from his childhood, and two quirky friends, Pumbaa the warthog and Timon the meerkat, Simba eventually learns to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and fights to save his beloved Pridelands from Scar’s evil rule.
Illuminated by colorful costumes, twinkling lights and playful makeup, the lively production showcases the talents of its youthful cast through a lively mix of song and dance. Included from the animated version playlist are the musical’s most unforgettable songs, including “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” along with additional songs penned specifically for the Broadway rendition of the play.
A cast of 68 youth actors will take the stage each weekend, with 30 youngsters ages 10-and-under splitting duties from one weekend to the next. Those in Cast A will handle the first weekend; Cast B, the second.
To accommodate the sizable cast, a large party tent will be used to keep the challenging choreographic elements flowing, Rosenberg said.
“The logistics were challenging, especially figuring out how to have 68 kids dancing all the time,” she said. “Kudos to our choreographers. It’s been like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, trying to fit all the pieces together. They’ve done an amazing job.”
Virtually all who tried out for the production were chosen to fill roles in the play, which Rosenberg said was due to an ever-growing interest in the HCT Kids program and absence of any competing summer plays offered by dormant area youth theater companies Shakespeare With Noodles or Boxcar Youth Theatre.
“The kids are just excited to be in it,” Rosenberg said of HCT Kids. “They have so much fun, and the parents really enjoy the performances. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”
Featured regulars retaining roles in all six shows are Logan Vraspir, Elijah Rosno, Khloe Howard, Sean Heaton, Arabella Limper, Mandolin Koehler and Ezekiel Verhage, along with newcomers Hannah Javins, Alana Koch-Dennis and Aiden Leonard.
