July 4 2021 Brickyard courtesy

Independence Day revelers enjoy a concert in Hastings' Brickyard Park in 2021. With a strong chance of rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening, city officials will decide by 10 a.m. Tuesday whether to postpone the 2023 festivities to Wednesday.

 City of Hastings/Courtesy

Facing a strong chance of rain on Independence Day evening, the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department plans to decide by midmorning Tuesday whether to postpone the planned Fourth of July festivities scheduled for Brickyard Park.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the city announced a decision will be made by 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding plans for the evening, which are to include a cornhole tournament, Luke Mills concert and fireworks.

