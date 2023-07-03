Facing a strong chance of rain on Independence Day evening, the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department plans to decide by midmorning Tuesday whether to postpone the planned Fourth of July festivities scheduled for Brickyard Park.
In a news release Monday afternoon, the city announced a decision will be made by 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding plans for the evening, which are to include a cornhole tournament, Luke Mills concert and fireworks.
As is customary in Hastings, if the events must be postponed, they will roll over to the following day — July 5 — and follow the same schedule.
As of midafternoon Monday, the National Weather Service was predicting a sunny and hot day on Tuesday with a high of 95 degrees and south-southeasterly winds of 10-15 mph.
While the daytime chance of precipitation is 30%, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 80% in the evening and nighttime hours, with winds shifting to the north and gusting to as much as 25 miles per hour. New rainfall amounts of one-half to three-quarters of an inch are possible.
The rain chance corresponds to the arrival of a cold front, NWS’ Hastings Forecast Office said in a Monday afternoon weather notification. Wednesday’s high temperature in Hastings is expected to be just 75.
In Monday’s news release, the city said the pyrotechnician for the fireworks show has requested a decision by 10 a.m. Tuesday as to whether the events will go forward that evening.
The schedule calls for a doubles cornhole tournament to begin at 5:30 p.m., with a concert in the amphitheater starting at 7 and the fireworks display at 10. Food trucks are scheduled to serve in the park from 5:30-10 p.m.
Teams competing in the cornhole tournament are paying registration fees, but admission to the park, concert and fireworks show are free.
Brickyard Park is located near D Street and Woodland Avenue in southwestern Hastings.
