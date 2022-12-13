A sleeping baby, fire-breathing dragons, and pilfering pirates all had roles in the completion of a recently completed Christian fantasy novel written by a Hastings woman.
Chaney Hobson, 24, is the eldest daughter of five children born to Christopher and Amy Murray of Hastings. She paired her imagination and time management skills to complete her debut novel, “The Secrets of Avigdor,” the first installment in what she envisions will be a “Redemptive Pirate” series of three or more books loosely inspired by the writings of C.S. Lewis (“Chronicles of Narnia”), Melanie Dickerson and Karen Witemeyer.
“Most of the ideas just came from my own imagination,” she said. “I’ve always loved books set in pirate days and dinosaurs, so it’s just a combination of those things.”
Hobson hosted a book-signing party for more than 75 people at The Lark last week to promote her self-published book, which already has received critical acclaim and positive reviews on social media sites and the Amazon store, where it is available in print form and soon for Kindle. The wife and mother of two already is well on her way to producing a sequel, which she hopes to complete by spring 2023.
Cover art was created by Dakota Jubb, a 17-year-old Glenvil resident and friend of Hobson.
Hobson, an avid reader and short-story writer from an early age, said the book was something she’d pondered for quite some time.
Following the birth of her firstborn son, Jasher, in 2019, she began setting aside time each day during his nap time to commit those characters living inside her head to paper. Written mostly during daytime hours, she said the book was a labor of love that consumed her from the outset.
“I wanted to read about what I’m interested in,” she said. “I couldn’t find one that was anything like what I was imagining, so I said, ‘I’m just going to go ahead and try.’ After a few chapters, I had a story in my head that had to be told.”
Within seven months, her first rough draft was completed. After running it past her mother, who also happened to be her homeschool teacher, Hobson felt validated.
“I showed it to her and she said, ‘This is very well done. You’ve got to get this finished and printed because people will really enjoy it,’ “ she said. “And Mom doesn’t even like fantasy books!”
Encouraged by the positive feedback, but drained by the daily grind of motherhood and a racing heart condition, Hobson decided to take a several-month break to refuel her tank of inspiration. Once back on track, the book took 2 ½ years to complete.
“I had a (second) baby in the middle of that and my heart rate was way too high,” she said. “That created some complications with trying to write. Other than that, it was just life that was the biggest challenge. I needed a little peace and quiet.”
Set in a fictional fantasy world, the storyline centers around Annika, a merchant who finds herself marooned on a mysterious uncharted island under attack by pirates. Finding herself drawn to the handsome pirate captain, Ethan, she and her fellow merchants become unlikely allies with the pirates in their quest to survive against man-eating creatures and other island threats.
Though attracted to Annika, “the girl with fiery eyes and gentle spirit,” Ethan struggles to protect his guarded heart while keeping himself and his newfound allies safe from the island’s insensate evils that threaten their very lives.
“The message is how to deal with loss in life,” Hobson said. “Ethan lost someone special in his life and doesn’t believe in a God who could leave him like that. While dealing with her own loss, Annika tries to show him the Lord, whose name in the book is Elohim.”
Hobson said the book is appropriate for readers of all ages, and that she hopes it will inspire and entertain all who crack its cover. And while garnering fame and fortune through the telling would certainly be a welcomed bonus, her motivation for writing the series is driven by her desire to share its uplifting message of hope entrusted to her through godly inspiration.
“I am hoping it can teach lessons and capture people’s imaginations,” she said. “I would love to get the series in my head written out and give my characters an ending.
“I really have come to care about them and the world they live in. You could say I found my niche.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.