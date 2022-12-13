A sleeping baby, fire-breathing dragons, and pilfering pirates all had roles in the completion of a recently completed Christian fantasy novel written by a Hastings woman.

Chaney Hobson, 24, is the eldest daughter of five children born to Christopher and Amy Murray of Hastings. She paired her imagination and time management skills to complete her debut novel, “The Secrets of Avigdor,” the first installment in what she envisions will be a “Redemptive Pirate” series of three or more books loosely inspired by the writings of C.S. Lewis (“Chronicles of Narnia”), Melanie Dickerson and Karen Witemeyer.

edward jones
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0