Marty Stange (left), environmental director for the city of Hastings, accepts the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's George F. Ames PISCES award June 22 on behalf of the city's Aquifer Storage and Restoration project during a meeting of the NDEE Environmental Quality Council at the Hastings City Building. He is shown with Jim Macy (center), director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and Steve McNulty (right), supervisor of the State Revolving Fund Section.

 Courtesy

A longstanding effort by Hastings Utilities and supportive partners to arrest nitrates’ migration into the city’s drinking water supply is being lifted up by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an example of innovation at work.

The city of Hastings’ Aquifer Storage and Restoration project was honored recently by EPA through a national recognition program called the George F. Ames Performance and Innovation in the SRF (State Revolving Fund) Creating Environmental Success — or PISCES— for 2022.

