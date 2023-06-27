A longstanding effort by Hastings Utilities and supportive partners to arrest nitrates’ migration into the city’s drinking water supply is being lifted up by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an example of innovation at work.
The city of Hastings’ Aquifer Storage and Restoration project was honored recently by EPA through a national recognition program called the George F. Ames Performance and Innovation in the SRF (State Revolving Fund) Creating Environmental Success — or PISCES— for 2022.
The Hastings ASR project was one of just 20 clean water infrastructure projects across the United States chosen for the 2022 PISCES award.
EPA cites Hastings for “excellence in problem solving.”
Marty Stange, environmental director for the city of Hastings, accepted the award on behalf of the city June 22 during a meeting of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Environmental Quality Council conducted at the Hastings City Building.
Stange is a member of the Environmental Quality Council.
The ASR project has been in operation since 2018 but was in the conception and planning stages for many years before that. It includes a lagoon west of Baltimore Avenue between Libs Park and the Union Pacific railroad tracks and a pump and storage system that removes high-nitrate water from the ground, then treats it and returns it to the aquifer clean.
The idea was to address the underground migration of nitrates in the aquifer from the northwest, which hampers Hastings Utilities’ mission to supply safe, clean drinking water to local residents, businesses and institutions. Nitrates in drinking water are a health hazard.
Water flows beneath Hastings from northwest to southeast, so pumping, treating and reinjecting it on the northwest side of town maximizes the project’s impact.
The award for Hastings first was announced April 20 by the EPA’s Region 7 office in Lenexa, Kansas. The PISCES awards celebrate innovative clean-water state revolving fund programs implemented by recipient communities.
The state revolving funds are partnerships between EPA and state governments that provide local communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. Over the years, the state revolving loan funds have provided more than $216 billion in financial assistance for more than 46,000 water quality infrastructure projects and more than 18,000 drinking water projects nationwide.
The city of Hastings received $7 million in SRF funds for the project. So far, $15 million has been spent on the project — roughly one-third of the initial cost estimate of $46 million.
The city is anticipating another $1 million to $2 million in upcoming capital expense to install another injection well.
In roughly five years since it began, the ASR project has extracted, treated and then reinjected 7.5 billion gallons of water into the aquifer. As a result, two municipal wells that had been taken offline due to high nitrates have been returned to regular service, and another four wells are in the process of returning to normal operation after being used in the meantime as extraction wells to get the high-nitrate water out of the ground for treatment.
As more water is treated, more wells will see the impact of the ASR project, the city said in a news release announcing the EPA award.
Hastings Utilities is owned and operated by the city. The HU water system relies on deep wells located throughout and near town, with the water they produce commingling in the mains to pressurize the system. No water towers or central water treatment facilities are included.
“This award is a significant recognition of the work that Hastings Utilities staff has completed over the last 20 years in the development of the ASR project,” Stange said in the city news release. “This project could not have been developed without the dedication of our employees, assistances from the local natural resources districts, technical support from the University of Nebraska, technical and regulatory support by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, our engineering consultants and contractors. This project has developed new understandings of the aquifer and developed improved techniques to restore the groundwater quality. It is an honor to be recognized nationally of the creative solutions that we have developed.”
Hastings has received help from both the Little Blue and Upper Big Blue NRDs, as parts of the city are part of each of those districts.
In November 2021, Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide more than $43 billion in funding for state revolving loan funds over five years’ time.
In an April statement announcing Hastings’ award, Meg McCollister, EPA Region 7 administrator, said Hastings’ creative approach stands as an example for other communities with drinking water safety challenges.
“Clean water is essential, and we applaud the city of Hastings for their innovative engineering solution that increased water quality, while removing the need for a costly new water treatment plant,” McCollister said. “We look forward to seeing more projects like this throughout the Heartland, thanks the historical Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in clean water.”
In comments at Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting, Mayor Corey Stutte congratulated Stange and everyone who has helped to develop and operate the successful ASR project.
Stutte called the award “big news” for the city.
Stange credited the staff for persevering over the years when “naysayers” questioned whether the novel ASR approach could succeed.
Now, he said, water quality is improving and valuable municipal wells are being returned to safe production for the people of Hastings.
“Just keep in mind, every well you put back in there, that’s about a $600,000 infrastructure that we get back,” he said.
