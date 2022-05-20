LINCOLN — Hastings' freshman Keira Erickson put together a strong finish to her freshman campaign on Friday, winning both her matches to finish the state tournament in fifth place.
HHS head coach Roger Sunderman said Erickson bounced back nicely from Thursday's loss — the only of the tournament, as she went 4-1.
"She played very well; she played her game," Sunderman said. "She had a few mistakes but she played through them."
After losing in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Erickson moved on to Friday's consolation matches. She started the day with a 8-2 win over Kearney Catholic's Makenzie Schroeder before beating Omaha Duchesne's Isabelle Bree 8-4. Both Schroeder and Bree were ranked in the top eight of the tourney.
"(Erickson) played a good match against Schroeder," Sunderman said. "Then she moved outside to play Omaha Duchesne, who had a different style. She kind of hit what we call moonballs...but Keira was patient and moved her around."
Erickson was the only Tribland player still playing on Friday, which is an accomplishment for anyone, let alone a freshman. But Sunderman said Erickson is no stranger to the big stage. He said Erickson and Cara Ansbach both competed in Grand Island over the summer, getting in plenty of reps.
"She had the fundamentals down, but her biggest thing was the mental concept of the game," the HHS coach said. "She had to work on handling crowds because it's a different kind of pressure. But she progressed well during the season and worked on playing a more complete game."
With the conclusion of Erickson's match came the end of the season for tennis in the Tribland area, and, thus, the end of the coaching career for Sunderman. He said he was happy with the way his final state tournament played out.
"This was a great group of girls for my last year," he said. "They always worked at the things we told them to work on, and they were just a great group. I'm proud of them."
