Avery Essink of rural Glenvil recently completed all the requirements necessary to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Essink, the son of Stan and Chanda Essink, graduated this month from Sandy Creek High School. He has been involved in scouting since joining Cub Scouts in first grade. He is a member of Scouts BSA Troop No. 94 of Fairfield and has earned 27 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Essink built benches for Manna Resort Christian Camp near Fairfield.
