LIV Golf Europe
Buy Now

Ian Poulter of England plays his second shot on the 9th hole during the completion of his second round on Day Three of the Dubai Desert Classic, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 28. The European tour was within its rights to sanction members who competed on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf without permission, including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, an independent tribunal ruled on Thursday.

 Kamran Jebreili/AP

The European tour was within its rights to sanction members who competed on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf without permission, an independent tribunal ruled Thursday.

An appeal panel at Sport Resolutions found that a number of players, including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, committed “serious breaches” of the European tour’s code of behavior by playing in LIV Golf events last year.

0
0
0
0
0