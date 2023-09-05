A Christian music event scheduled for Sept. 10 will benefit several local faith-based organizations.
The Hastings Area Men of Promise will sponsor an "Evening of Praise and Worship" at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave. Hours are 6-8 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30.
Local artists sharing their music will include Christine and Mark Niemeyer, Darla Bruna, Deb Dowling, Kylee Greisen and the Coleman Family Band.
A free-will offering will be received. Proceeds will benefit Revive Ministries, Platte Valley Youth for Christ, Wellspring Pregnancy and Health Center, and Royal Family Kids.
