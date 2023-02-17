95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon - Inside
Hong Chau, Tom Cruise (center) and Steven Spielberg attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 13 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

 Willy Sanjuan/Invision

The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past "the slap" of last year's ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when they are, where to watch the live show and this year's controversies.

