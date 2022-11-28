Howard University head softball coach Victoria “Tori” Tyson will speak at Hastings College Dec. 5 on her story and her mission to open doors to inner-city youth and build a climate of equity and inclusivity.

Tyson’s presentation is 4 p.m. on Monday, December 5 in French Memorial Chapel, 800 Turner Ave. The talk is free and open to the public.

0
0
0
0
0