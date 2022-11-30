Linda Beermann mug

Beermann

Linda Beermann, a familiar face on across Tribland and much of Nebraska in the 1970s and early 1980s as a groundbreaking weathercaster on KOLN/KGIN-TV, died Nov. 25 at her home in Lincoln. She was 76.

In an obituary disseminated by the Nebraska Press Association, Beermann’s family said she died of natural causes after enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday with relatives and friends.

