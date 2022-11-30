Linda Beermann, a familiar face on across Tribland and much of Nebraska in the 1970s and early 1980s as a groundbreaking weathercaster on KOLN/KGIN-TV, died Nov. 25 at her home in Lincoln. She was 76.
In an obituary disseminated by the Nebraska Press Association, Beermann’s family said she died of natural causes after enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday with relatives and friends.
Funeral services are 9:30 a.m. Saturday at First-Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln. Private burial will be in Lincoln’s Wyuka Cemetery.
Beermann joined Channels 10 and 11 in 1968 as a reporter and photographer, then became the weekend weathercaster in 1970 while continuing to work as a reporter and news assignment editor.
Viewers of 10/11 newscasts and other local programming from that era will remember her along with fellow on-air personalities like Joe Kinney, Mel Mains, Bob Taylor, Mark Ahmann, Dick Janda, Leta Powell Drake, Dale Holt, Cindy Wanek, Ken Siemek and others.
In 1979, Beermann became the full-time evening weather newscaster for 10/11 News. She was the first woman in the United States to hold such a position at a local television station, her family said.
In connection with her television news role, Beermann was featured in advertisements promoting the station and was in demand as an emcee for civic and cultural events.
While Channel 10 is associated with Lincoln and Channel 11 is associated with Grand Island, the main newsroom and studios are in Lincoln.
Beermann was born in 1946 to Walter and Rosalin Dierking in Nebraska City. She graduated from Nebraska City High School, then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, majoring in broadcast journalism and graduating as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
In 1971, she married Allen J. Beermann, then serving his first term as Nebraska Secretary of State.
Beermann resigned from 10/11 News in 1986 to have more time with her two preschool-aged sons and to join Allen in his political and civic activities.
Allen Beermann served a total of 24 years as Secretary of State, then became executive director of the Nebraska Press Association in 1995, retiring from that position in 2000. Through the years, Allen and Linda were ambassadors for the state of Nebraska around the nation and world, traveling to more than 50 countries and playing host to numerous international visitors.
Linda Beermann also co-chaired the centennial celebration for Arbor Day in her hometown of Nebraska City; co-emceed two governors’ inaugural balls and was involved with the Nebraska Mothers Association’s Mother of the Year program, among other activities.
Survivors include her husband; son Matthew Beermann and his partner, Adam Yarbrough, of Kansas City, Missouri; son John (Jay) Beermann and his wife, Julie Whorton, of Oakland, California; and two grandsons, Isaac and Luke.
Memorials are suggested to the Beermann Scholarship Fund through the Nebraska Press Association and Lincoln's Rotary Club No. 14 Foundation.
