Having not opened in 2020, everyone associated with the Hastings Aquacourt Water Park is excited to open for the season on May 29.
“We as a staff are really excited to get back in the routine of the water park,” Recreation Superintendent Ryan Martin said. “We’re ready to get it going. The community, I’ve been hearing people go, ‘Yeah, we’re excited the water park’s back open.’ I think there’s excitement all around, both on the staff side and on the community side. I was talking to some of our seasonal staff this week that were getting the pool ready, maintenance-wise. Even they are excited to get back into the routine. They missed working there last year.”
The Aquacourt employs 100-115 people each summer.
New this year will be a large splash playground structure in the zero-depth area where the former kiddie slide and small playground were located.
“We fired it up about a week ago. It’s going to be a nice feature,” Martin said. “The nice thing is not only is it a new feature we’re going to have — we haven’t added a new feature for quite some time — (but) also it gives the Aquacourt some curb appeal, too. My favorite part is how colorful and bright the playground is there. A lot of people when they come to enjoy that, they’re going to notice there’s all kinds of different features on it.”
The splash playground has 23 features, including a 5-foot tipping bucket that dumps every three to five minutes, three slides, cargo net climber, and a number of jets and bubblers.
While the kiddie slide that was popular with young children was removed to make space for the new playground, one of the new structure’s three slides is a double kiddie slide intended to serve the same demographic.
The goal of bringing in the new playground was for it to be interactive and inclusive for all ages. It targets the 1- to 10-year-old demographic.
“Our old one, there wasn’t a lot going on with that little playground we had,” Martin said. “This one is, gosh, three times as big as the one we had.”
Aquacourt fees largely will remain the same. The only admission cost change is an increase for Monday Night Mania, from $2 per person to $3, after 5 p.m.
The entire fee schedule is available at https://www.cityofhastings.org/parks/hastings-aquacourt.
Passes can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office, 2015 W. Third St., until May 28.
“Once we open up then they can go to the water park and get their season passes there,” Martin said.
Families in Hastings have a chance to receive free day passes to the Aquacourt this summer thanks to funding from the Hastings Community Foundation. The Hastings Aquacourt was awarded $1,540, which will be used to offer four youth day passes per child, for up to 55 qualified children.
Day passes will be awarded based on family income, and those who are interested in applying can visit https://www.cityofhastings.org/parks/hastings-aquacourt. Applications also can be filled out in person at the Parks and Recreation Department’s office.
