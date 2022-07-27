EXETER — “Small Town Vibes” will be the theme of this year’s Exeter Days celebration here Friday through Sunday.
Here’s the schedule of events:
Friday
5-9 p.m.: T. Squared Co. open
6-8 p.m.: Seltzer Sippin’ taste-testing event by Greg’s Market, American Legion
6-9 p.m.: Meal served at American Legion
6:30-8 p.m.: Art activity at American Legion (come and go)
7 p.m.: Fun run/relay featuring individual mile run or 4-by-400-meter relay, with prizes for top two individuals, top two teams and best dressed/theme. Starting point to be determined.
8:30 p.m.: Get Your Glow On, Storybook Park
9 p.m.: Movie night on south side of Live Well Massage Therapy, featuring outdoor screening of “ET: The Extraterrestrial.” Popcorn provided. Those attending should bring their own chairs.
Saturday
8:30 a.m.: Coed softball tournament begins
Throughout day: Community-wide garage sales
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: T. Squared Co. open
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Art in the Park, Pool Park. Event includes kids’ art display, artist/live demonstrations, and crafts for kids.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Free swim at city pool, featuring games and prizes
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Vendor fair in Pool Park
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Park activities, Pool Park. These include cornhole, badminton, ladder ball and more.
11 a.m.: Food trucks and vendors open for business, Pool Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Greg’s Market lunch special at store
2-4 p.m.: Soft-serve ice cream served by Handy Hands 4-H Club, north of Greg’s Market
2 p.m.: Cornhole tournament begins west of fire hall
2 p.m.: Lineup for parade west of school
3 p.m.: Parade with “Small Town Vibes” theme
4 p.m.: Three-on-three basketball, East Seneca Park (pre-registration was required)
4-8 p.m.: Bingo at Senior Center
5 p.m.: Slices of pie served by Exeter Women’s Club, American Legion
5 p.m.: Barbecue pork meal served served by Exeter Fire Department, American Legion and beer garden (free-will donation)
8 p.m. to midnight: Live music on main street (free admission)
Sunday
11 a.m. : Church service in Pool Park led by the Rev. Murry Johnston. Participants should bring their own chairs.
Late morning and afternoon: Triathlon in Pool Park with swimming, biking and running events. Age divisions are 6 and under (11:30 a.m.), 7-10 (noon), 11-14 (12:30 p.m.), 15-18 (1 p.m.), 19-39 (1:30 p.m.) and 40 and up (2 p.m.) The 40-and-up division offers the option of a team of three. Pre-registration by July 23 was necessary to get a T-shirt.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Food truck in park
Noon to 2 p.m.: Face painting by Exeter-Milligan cheerleaders, Pool Park
12:30-3 p.m.: Cotton candy and snow cones, Pool Park
1-3 p.m.: Miniature horse rides by Oldehoeft Family, Pool Park (charge applies)
Noon to 3 p.m.: More activities in Pool Park
2:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Free swim at city pool
