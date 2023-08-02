MELBOURNE, Australia — Frequent Women’s World Cup title contenders like the United States, Germany and Brazil are used to win-or-go-home scenarios — but rarely this early in the tournament.

The high-stakes must-win-or-draw matches for top teams began in group play this year, in part thanks to the ripple effects of a format change. With the Women’s World Cup now at 32 teams, no longer can any third-place finishers in the group stage advance to the round of 16.

