When it comes to artificial intelligence, I feel like I’m still way more on the novice end of the spectrum. There is so much that these language models can do that it can be kind of overwhelming; and yet, at the same time, it can seem somewhat mundane.

Forms of AI like Siri, text autofill on Gmail, or even the suggestions you get from Netflix and Spotify, have already become such normal parts of our life. The more uses for AI we discover and develop, the more it’ll become typical parts of our day.

0
0
0
0
0