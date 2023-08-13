When it comes to artificial intelligence, I feel like I’m still way more on the novice end of the spectrum. There is so much that these language models can do that it can be kind of overwhelming; and yet, at the same time, it can seem somewhat mundane.
Forms of AI like Siri, text autofill on Gmail, or even the suggestions you get from Netflix and Spotify, have already become such normal parts of our life. The more uses for AI we discover and develop, the more it’ll become typical parts of our day.
Like so many things, there are obviously negative ways people have and will use artificial intelligence, so we still have to be careful with our uses of it and the information we give out to gain access to the AI devices.
The more I dive into common uses for AI, the more I see the desire out there to use it to make everyday tasks in the workplace easier and less time consuming. I got to put this into action just this week.
After taking part in a webinar, I was looking at the notes that I took. In order to keep up with the webinar, most of my notes summarized each thought I found important in about 3-6 words.
In all, my notes text file consisted of 68 words. Before moving on to my next task for the day, I wanted a quick way to share my thoughts on the webinar with coworkers, without my notes just sounding like gibberish. Thankfully, I had just read about a feature Google is testing in its Workspace.
I am constantly in the Workspace. Collaborating on a story with others outside our organization — create a file in Google Docs. Keeping track of all the movies I have at home — create a spreadsheet in Google Sheets. Need a fun way to show your family the transformation of your garage rebuild from start to finish — put a goofy presentation together on Google Slides.
Anyway, I saw that Google Docs is now testing AI features, so I signed up and got approved to try it out. Having just finished my webinar, I was ready to see what the new AI feature could do with my notes. I told it that I had just finished a webinar on data analytics and asked it to turn my notes into a report to share within the office. The AI turned my 68 words into a 462-word report, converting my sentence fragments into complete thoughts, adding relevant information of its own.
It produced an introduction, with bullet points teasing what information was to follow, broke down the key points from my notes before summarizing everything in a conclusion. In my notes I used abbreviations that the AI recognized and spelled out and defined in the report.
I also had the option to change the style of the report. I thought the introduction was too direct; I wanted to give a feeling of excitement over some of the findings of the webinar. I told the report rewrite the intro in a more “laid back” style. Admittedly, it went a little too far — going way informal and using terms like “yo” to call for the reader’s attention. I dialed it back a bit and went with a more “relaxed” style, which produced an introduction that was more aligned with my feelings from the webinar.
I love the idea of having a tool that I can use in the workplace to expedite a process like that and get potentially key information to colleagues in a timely fashion.
Google’s AI in the Workspace is just starting, but I have to believe its abilities will continue to grow. After generating the report, I tried putting it into a slideshow. I’ll have to play a little more with this feature, but the AI was able to come up with graphics for the slideshow that fit my topic. Being a big proponent of spreadsheets, I get a little giddy at the thought of telling Google what kind of complex formula I’m wanting to apply and then letting the AI put it together for me — just one of many features of which I’m sure I’d take full advantage.
