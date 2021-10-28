Nebraska Extension will present a Nov. 9 workshop in Hastings for crop producers addressing 2022 inputs and cost of production.
The Hastings meeting runs 2-4 p.m. in the Community Service Building on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Similar meetings are planned for 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Gage County Extension Office in Beatrice and 2-4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead. Producers from across the state will be able to join virtually if they so choose.
Crops and agricultural economics extension educators will cover the forces driving input costs and commodity prices; discuss fertilizer recommendations based on soil test results; and provide information on utilizing cost-of-production budgets in decision making. Attendees are welcome to bring their latest soil test results.
The workshops are free, but space is limited at each location. Registration by one day prior to the event is required.
To register, visit https://cap.unl.edu/crop-inputs or call 402-472-1742.
