College prep and advanced placement courses can help students stand out during the college application process. But students must consider various factors prior to enrolling in such courses.

Metro Creative Graphics

High school students, particularly juniors and seniors, spend a considerable amount of time contemplating their academic futures. Students typically feel pressure to set themselves apart from the millions of other teenagers who apply to college each year, and many look to college prep courses as a potential game-changer.

