Time is of the essence when three sisters take turns fawning over the same man in a tale of love and mortality in Hastings College Theatre's season-opening production, "Failure: A Love Story," on-stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Scott Studio Theatre, 806 Turner Ave. on campus.

A performance originally scheduled for Thursday has been dropped from the schedule.

