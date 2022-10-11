Time is of the essence when three sisters take turns fawning over the same man in a tale of love and mortality in Hastings College Theatre's season-opening production, "Failure: A Love Story," on-stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Scott Studio Theatre, 806 Turner Ave. on campus.
A performance originally scheduled for Thursday has been dropped from the schedule.
Tickets are available at the door or may be reserved by email at tickets@hastings.edu. The play is free to HC students, employees, Crimson Connection members and Bronco Stampede passholders.
Set in the early 1920s, the play — which runs about 1 1/2 hours — centers around the shared romantic interest of the Fail sisters, whose lives lived above the family's clock shop are destined to tick away youngest to oldest by the end of 1928.
Cast members include Morgan O'Neill of Cheyanne, Wyoming, as Nelly Fail; Brooke Jorgenson of Orleans as Jenny June Fail; Lindsey Pratt of Denver as Gertrude Fail; Aniya Kreifels of Omaha as John N. Fail; and Turner Griffin of Grand Island as love interest Mortimer Mortimer.
Tribland area production players include chorus member Fayth Brudvig of Nelson and crew members Audrey Weeks of Hastings, Laynee Ferguson of Minden, Lakyn Kimmer-Steffen of Hastings, Maddie Kamler of Shickley, and Janison Majors of Superior.
Presenters are dedicating all performances to the memory of first-year student and cast member Brady Buechter of Belgrade, who died in a car crash Sept. 11 near Grand Island.
Sarah Nottage-Tacey, who serves as director of performance for visual arts and theater at HC, directs the play, which she describes as "tongue-in-cheek with a beautiful seriousness to it."
Paced in a manner reminicent of early radio broadcasts of the era, the play takes liberties with chronological events to explore the fleeting desires of love and its lasting impact across time.
"I think it's a brilliant piece of theater," Nottage-Tacey said. "It's really about confronting our own mortality. It teeters on the edge a lot of the time, making sure we go through those emotional parts properly.
"The tone is very important. If you don't do the comedy right, it's too serious. At its core, it's about love, facing mortality and the relationships we form in our lives."
Thrust seating on three sides, talking puppets, and a flashy Stutz Bearcat automobile fashioned from cardboard bring a nostalgic and up-close feel to the production Nottage-Tacey hopes will transport audience members on a back-and-forth trip through time.
"I hope it moves people," she said. "One of the things I love about theater is its ability to connect audiences with the collective humanity. This piece has the ability to do that."
HC rolls into its second production of the season, "Big and Brave," on Dec. 8-11. This year's annual children's production is written by Morgan O'Neill.
