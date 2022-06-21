FAIRMONT — A big weekend is planned for Fairmont this weekend as the community celebrates the annual Old Settlers Picnic.
Activities are coordinated by the Fairmont Community Club.
Events begin Friday with the Fairview Manor Build-a-Burger event at the Fairmont American Legion Hall starting at 5 p.m. A scavenger hunt will begin at 7 p.m. on the main street.
A schedule of Saturday and Sunday events follows:
7:30 a.m.: Waffleman, Legion Hall
8 a.m.: Fun run/walk starting at Legion Hall
9 a.m.: Bloody Marys and mimosas, Legion Hall
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vintage Market on Main, featuring vendors and food trucks
10 a.m.: Veteran Memorial Walking Tour beginning at 405 Ninth Ave.
1-3 p.m.: Bike show in pool park. Registration begins at noon.
1-4 p.m.: Soda Shoppe open at museum
2 p.m.: Library program: Boggs Balloons at Legion Hall
3 p.m.: Dinger Derby, ballfield
3 p.m.: Fire truck rides and water fight
5 p.m.: Five-point pitch tournament, Legion Hall (free to enter)
9 p.m.: Street dance to Blinker Fluid, Legion Hall
9 p.m.: Glow Ladder Ball tournament, Water Tower Block (pre-registration required)
9 p.m.: DJ and drinks, Legion Hall
Sunday
11 a.m.: Community church service in park on main street (bring a lawn chair)
1 p.m.: Frisbee Golf for all ages, Water Tower Block
1-4 p.m.: Soda Shoppe open at museum
2 p.m.: Horseshoe tournament (pre-registration required)
5 p.m.: Marv and Deloris Roper Memorial Parade. Line-up starts 4:30 p.m. at Fillmore Central Middle School.
5:30 p.m.: Catered community picnic and inflatables at pool park
5-9 p.m.: Music by All-American Rebel Tour, pool park
7 p.m.: Chuck a Duck, city pool
9:45 p.m.: Fireworks at the ballfield (Rain date is July 3)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.