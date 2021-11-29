HILDRETH — Going into his sixth season as head coach of the Wilcox-Hildreth wrestling team, Aaron Pistulka's lineup will have both ends of the spectrum heavily covered when it comes to upper and underclassmen.
The Falcons' roster is completely made up of freshmen and seniors; though, all of the grapplers will be trying to get their legs back under them, as injuries forced the two seniors to spend plenty of time off the mat during last season.
"As always, it will depend on the health of our wrestlers. Many of our returning wrestlers were injured last year, so we will have work to do in the refreshing department," Pistulka said. "Overall, all of the wrestlers are hard workers."
Seniors Logan Knaus and Robert Richmond both missed time last season due to injuries. Knaus, who looks to be in the 182-pound spot for the Falcons, suffered a shoulder injury last season while Richmond, 220 pounds, had his season derailed by a knee injury in the fall.
The rest of Wilcox-Hildreth's team is made up of freshmen. Gavin Patterson is expected to take over the 106-pound spot in the lineup, while Graiden Ritner should wrestle at 113. Spencer Jezbera goes into the season at 132 pounds, Elijah Pistulka at 160, and Mason Johnson should be in between the two seniors at 195 pounds.
"We have high hopes again starting this season with an awesome freshman class," he said. "I'm excited for our freshman class. They could all potentially contribute and be ones to watch."
The Falcons will begin the season Saturday at the Harvard invite. The team's district meet will be Feb. 11 and 12 at Maxwell. The field at the Class D, District 1 meet will include Tribland squads such as Doniphan-Trumbull, Harvard, and St. Cecilia.
Schedule
Dec — 4, at Harvard invite; 10, at Southern Valley invite; 14, at Axtell invite; 18, at Cambridge invite
Jan — 8, at Franklin invite; 14, at SEM invite; 15, at Shelton invite; 21, at South Loup invite; 29, at Red Cloud/Blue Hill invite
Feb — 3, Fort Kearney conference tournament
