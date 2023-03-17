AO Tractor safety training

Farm equipment safety training will be offered this spring and summer across Nebraska. 

 Courtesy

Teens 14 or 15 years of age who work on farms, or others who are interested in learning about tractor and farm equipment safety practices, can register for a safety training course offered at seven locations across Nebraska from May 22 through June 8.

The course is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.

