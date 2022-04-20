A free clinic for farm and ranch families in need of legal and/or financial advice is planned for April 29 in Grand Island.
Confidential, one-on-one sessions with an experienced agricultural lawyer and ag finance counselor are available. These roughly hour-long sessions can address whatever issues might be affecting a particular farm or ranch.
In general, clinic discussions often involve estate and succession planning, financial and operational issues, beginning-farmer programs, real estate and lease matters, fence law, property rights, farm loans and loan programs, and debtor/creditor law.
Such clinics have been offered since 1989. Sponsors are the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
To sign up or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline, 800-464-0258.
