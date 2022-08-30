Farmers

A farmer workw in a cornfield, inspecting and tuning his irrigation center pivot sprinkler system on smartphone.

 Courtesy of Green Shoot Media

Food is often in such abundance at our supermarkets, even in the dead of winter, that it’s easy to take for granted all of the work that goes into feeding us.

Farmers endure often harsh conditions while doing back-breaking work to make plate after plate of healthy proteins and fresh produce possible.

0
0
0
0
0