Food is often in such abundance at our supermarkets, even in the dead of winter, that it’s easy to take for granted all of the work that goes into feeding us.
Farmers endure often harsh conditions while doing back-breaking work to make plate after plate of healthy proteins and fresh produce possible.
Yet they often remain unsung heroes as we pass the fruits of their labor under a scanner at the local store.
Every individual farmer’s actual impact on our economic output is sweeping.
Agriculture, food and other related industries added a whopping $1.1 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product in 2019, according to the USDA.
That’s more than 5% of our entire economy. Farms themselves produced more than $126 billion of that total.
But then their output courses through a series of related sectors, including food and beverage production and sales; food services, restaurants and bars; and apparel, textiles and leather products, among many others.
Forestry and fishing industries are also intertwined with farming, as are numerous private and public research efforts.
RISKS BOTH
PERSONAL AND FINANCIAL
Farming remains one of our most dangerous professions, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
These critical workers are subject to accidents involving machinery and equipment, exposure to agriculture-related chemicals, handling livestock and, of course, sun and heat.
The most common cause of death for a farmer is transportation related, as they employ huge tractors, balers and combines to sow and reap their crops.
It’s no exaggeration to say that farmers risk their lives every day to power the economy while feeding all of us.
At the same time, they must contend with unpredictable fluctuations in weather, natural disasters and an ever-changing business climate. Even with the best off-season planning and timely execution, there are still no guarantees.
Undernutrition and hunger remain huge concerns as the world’s population grows. Farmers are helping to meet that need by roughly doubling their output over the last half century.
But their impact isn’t limited to getting food from farm to table.
More than 10% of total U.S. employment stemmed from the work farmers did in 2020, according to the USDA.
That includes a raft of related jobs in the agriculture and food industries, from scientists developing pest-resistant seeds to your local restaurant worker.
We all can thank a farmer.
