With its purchase of eight solar panels from the Community Solar Farm last week, First Congregational United Church of Christ is hoping to put a charge into the use of solar energy by other area churches.
Purchased at the cost of $375 each, each panel should have a life cycle of 30 years, and the eight panels purchased should provide for about one-third of the church’s utility costs of $700-$900 or more per month, said the Rev. Jessica Palys, FCUCC’s outgoing pastor.
The purchase comes some two years after the idea to purchase the panels first was entertained by the church. The action was postponed because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and its impact on the congregation.
Following a presentation earlier this year at the church by educational speakers from Hastings Utilities and GenPro Solar, the church’s five-member Justice Committee was pleasantly surprised to learn the congregation had donated twice its goal amount for the project, enabling the church to double its investment from four to eight solar panels.
With the purchase, the congregation punctuates its commitment to combat climate change while making an investment in lowering its monthly utility costs, the second-most costly expense in its monthly budget.
“Basically we’re locking in the lower price for the next 30 years,” Palys said. “Energy we use from the utility company will be coming (in part) from those eight panels.”
Palys said she considers the purchase of solar panels a win-win for the congregation, one that addresses both its financial and social obligations.
“We’re taking tangible action to live out our responsibility for stewardship of this incredible natural world God created for us,” she said. “Our church doesn’t have a stance on any energy policy, per se, but we do see a need to be in covenant with God in caring for God’s creation.
“This is a demonstration of love of God by loving our planet and loving God’s creatures, both the planet, its most vulnerable and future generations of our children.”
Justice Committee member Tom Genung said he is glad to see the church taking a stand to protect the planet from climate change.
“I’ve always felt God has blessed us with this amazing world, and we have a responsibility to care for it as best we can,” he said. “It’s an honor to be part of a church that has taken this step to love God by helping the planet.”
Fellow Justice Committee member Katie Schroder said she considers the solar panels an investment in the future of the church. As mother of a preteen and toddler, she takes that investment seriously.
“Investing in solar panels invests in the perseverance of a church I believe in and that my children will grow up in,” she said.
Palys said a few church members already have followed FCUCC’s lead and purchased solar panels to power their homes. She hopes others in the community, especially Hastings churches, also will consider investing in solar energy to help power their facilities going forward.
“I’m definitely hoping this sets an example, not just to other individuals but to other churches in town,” she said. “It’s a great demonstration for caring for God’s creation and makes good economic sense.”
