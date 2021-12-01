GENEVA — Coming off a big year at the state tournament, the Fillmore Central wrestling team has plenty to look forward to this season. Two returning medalists highlight a host of wrestlers coming back with solid experience, looking for another successful season.
"The Panther wrestling team has some very talented wrestlers returning for the upcoming season," said FC head coach Ryan Komenda. "If we can spread out the kids into different weight classes, we should have a solid lineup from top to bottom...It looks to be an exciting season for the Panthers this year."
Alex Schademann and Travis Meyer both qualified for the state tournament last year and left Omaha with medals. Schademann was fifth at 126 pounds and Meyer placed sixth at 106. Aiden Hinrichs and Aidan Trowbridge also made the trip to Omaha after earning state tournament berths last year. For Trowbridge, it was his second state meet.
The Panthers bring back 10 more wrestlers that earned letters last season. Dylan Gewecke (126 pounds), Noah Monroe (138), Treven Stassines (152), Jackson Turner (170), Izzic Paling (160), Blake Nun (182), Hunter Lukes (195), Carson Adams (220), Brant West (285) and Markey Hinrichs (285).
Komenda is also expecting contributions from Brenner Hinrichs (120), Ben Stoner (132), Ryan Schram (126), Waylon Rayburn (132), Kinley McDaniel (126), Zac Furnas (145), Wyatt Rayburn (145), Dominic Harding (152), Maverick Rhoten (160), Dylan Mallula (160), Zach Coash (160), Nathan Schram (195), and Carson Adams (220).
Komenda is in his 23rd year as head coach.
Fillmore Central will open the season Saturday at the Friend invite. The Panthers will compete in the Class C, District 1 tournament on Feb. 11-12, 2022.
Schedule
Dec — 4, at Friend invite; 9, at Tri County tri; 11, at Osceola invite; 18, at Logan View invite; 21, at Boon Central/Newman Grove; 29, Fillmore Central invite
Jan — 4, at Ashland-Greenwood; 7, at Tri County invite; 8, at Tri County invite; 13, at Centennial quad; 15, at Gibbon invite; 21, at Louisville invite; 28, vs. York
Feb — 4, Norris invite
