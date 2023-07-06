GENEVA — The 148th annual Fillmore County Fair is up and running on the fairgrounds in Geneva.
Fair days for 2023 are July 6-10.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 10:28 am
Events began Thursday and included the rabbit and poultry show, family night activities, and free carnival rides by Garry Moore Amusements from 6-11.
The free carnival rides also are available Friday and Saturday from 6-11. Games and concessions also are available for a charge.
RockIt Events Pros will provide amusements on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s the schedule of activities for the balance of the fair:
July 7
6-8:30 a.m.: 4-H pancake breakfast, Ag Hall
9 a.m.: FFA sheep and goat show, followed by 4-H
5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Beer garden open
7 p.m.: Grand River Rodeo performance (admission for those over age 12), with music by EJ the DJ to follow
July 8
8 a.m.: 4-H horse show
8 a.m.: FFA swine show, followed by 4-H
3 p.m.: 4-H talent show and fashion revue
4 p.m.: 4-H awards night with cake auction to follow
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Wine and beer tasting (charge applies)
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Dueling Pianos performance
5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Beer garden open
6 p.m.: Ranch Rodeo
July 9
8 a.m.: Church service, Ag Hall
8 a.m.: FFA beef show, followed by 4-H
2-5 p.m: Games by RockIt Events Pros
3-5 p.m.: Polka Police performance
3-5 p.m.: Bloody Mary bar
3-11 p.m.: Beer garden open
3 p.m.: Companion animal show
4:45 p.m.: Pioneer and Heritage Farm Awards presentation
5 p.m.: Figure 8 and demolition derby
July 10
8-10 a.m.: Round-robin showmanship
11 a.m.: 4-H picnic, Ag Building
1 p.m.: Livestock auction
