Nebraska-Iowa Wildfires

Smoke rises from a grass fire just east of Olive Creek State Recreation Area in southwestern Lancaster County Sunday near Hallam. 

 Alex Lantz/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

The Associated Press

LINCOLN — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska's capital city of Lincoln, officials said.

