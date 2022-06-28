The day before fireworks sales were to begin in Hastings, Mayor Corey Stutte encouraged local residents to think of their neighbors.
Fireworks sales begin Tuesday within Hastings city limits under the city’s Code of Ordinances.
“Please be neighborly, please be cognizant of animals that are in the area,” Stutte said during the Hastings City Council meeting on Monday. “We get these calls every year, and I suspect we’ll get some more this year. Please keep that in mind.”
Permissible fireworks may be sold and ignited the following times and days:
10 a.m. to 10 p.m, June 28 to July 2
10 a.m. to midnight, July 3 and 4
Fireworks may not be used on any public street, alley, sidewalk, park or other property owned by the City of Hastings without a special permit issued by Hastings Fire and Rescue.
Fireworks may not be thrown from or into any motor vehicle.
Sky lanterns or any other free-floating device that includes a flame or heating device used as a lifting mechanism are prohibited.
For more information regarding the sale and use of fireworks, the city code can be found at cityofhastings.org.
Also during the meeting, council members voted 7-0 to approved appointments to city boards:
— Reappointing Jessica Brock to the Library Board for a term from May 10, 2022 to May 10, 20216
— Appointing Jamey Hamburger to the Library Board for a term from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2026
— Reappointing Dave Fisher to the Civil Service Commission for a term from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2027
— Appointing Jeff Kully to the Civil Service Commission for a term from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2027.
“I’d just like to thank those folks for agreeing to serve on our board,” Stutte said. “As always, if you’re interested in serving on one of our many boards, please go on the website, fill out the application and let us know.”
Council members also voted 6-0-1 to approve a claim of Eldon's Automotive Repair in the amount of $279.47. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained, and Councilman Ted Schroeder was absent.
